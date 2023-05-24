Tips for Investing in Costa Rican Beach Real Estate

Investing in real estate is a way to secure your money and your future, however, it is necessary that you take into account some factors that will help you make a suitable investment, especially when we talk about properties located on the beach.

There are factors such as location, connectivity, services, amenities, among others, that will be key when investing in a property.If you are thinking of investing in a property near the beach, but you don’t know where to start, we leave you some tips that can help you make the right decision.

Why invest in real estate?

Because it is a safe form of investment that will provide great benefits, among which are:

Investment return. It will depend on factors such as location, quality of the property, capital gains and amenities.

Security. Real estate is usually a safe and low-risk investment if the right choice is made. For example, Forbes magazine mentions that “If a correct choice is made (in investment) the advantage is to obtain profits of up to 30%, in an average period of three years.”

Backup of your personal finances. Thanks to the capital gain that real estate acquires over time, it is possible to obtain future profits.

Plan your investment goal

When making an investment in real estate, it is important that in addition to the budget, you also define the utility that you will give to the acquired property, that is, if you are going to use it to live, as a second home, for your retirement, to rent or even to sell in the future.

Research real estate developers

To bring your real estate investment to a successful conclusion, it is important that you get to know the team behind the project in which you are interested.Solve your doubts about the legal processes you need to do for the contract, delivery time, payment schemes and guarantees.

Take into account the location and added value

If you are going to invest in real estate, always remember to take into account its location and its characteristics, that is, if it is a safe area, if it has the necessary services (transport, electricity, internet, water) and the activities that can be carried out around (entertainment, sports, cultural, etc.).

If we are talking about a beach property, you should consider aspects such as whether there is a nearby tourist area, beaches, archaeological or historical sites.All this will eventually generate capital gains, which is the increase in the value of a property over time and that will depend, among other things, on the area in which it is located.

In Costa Rica, Guanacaste and Playa Jaco have positioned themselves as alternatives for investment in the real estate sector, thanks to the standard of living they offer, the fact that they are areas of economic growth and the rate of tourist assistance.

Consider access and connectivity

Acquiring a property that has access to main roads, means of transportation to get around, basic services, and connectivity with places such as schools, hospitals, shopping centers, and recreational areas will benefit capital gains, but also the demand for the property and the style of living you can lead.

Analyze the amenities

The amenities that a property has will also influence its added value, well-being, comfort and quality of life of its residents, functioning as a purchase attraction.Areas such as gyms, swimming pools, jacuzzis, pet areas, bars, lounges, coworking, kids rooms, parks, etc., are some of the most attractive amenities, especially for those looking for a quiet and pleasant life from their own home.

If you are going to invest in real estate on the beach, choose a property that has unique amenities and that go ad hoc with the type of property, for example, Columbus Heights in Jaco, Guanacaste, offers many amenities for your quality of life.

Take advantage of the presale

In the real estate market, acquiring a pre-sale property can be an excellent purchase option, since it usually offers benefits such as:

Lower prices than in the sale stage

Possibility to choose the location of your house

Flexible payment schemes

The security of obtaining a higher return on investment

Your best option for investment in Costa Rica

Columbus Heights Estates is located near Playa Hermosa, Jacó (just over an hour away drive from San Jose). It is a unique exclusive complex, surrounded by great landscapes with all you need to start building your dream house. Perfect for who is looking to build and rent throughout the year for an income producing property.

A new way of life in a New World community

The world is changing and people need to adapt to the current situations we face. We are creating a decentralized sovereign intentional community to help those shift to a new better world. Be part of the change you want to see by becoming part of our co-living community at Resonance Costa Rica premier Playa Hermosa Real Estate Project: Columbus Heights Estates.

Property ownership of an acre+ (5000SM) agro parcel with interlocking paver roads, hydrants, water, electricity and fiber optics.CoFarming is optional and property management is available. Build on 15% of the land and reforest/farm the rest.

Investment options benefits available for you

 Home Sites with turn-key building solutions. Property management and Retreat Center access. Join Resonance Rental Management program for income producing opportunity.

 Join the coop and establish food sovereignty. We offer turn-key solutions to get you started on your agro parcel. From short term harvest such as vegetables, to long term fruit trees, we manage it. Being an autonomous and independent CoFarming community is relation to diet, health and nutrition.

 Living connected to mother nature & having your own secure land.

 Have easy access to clean water in our community via wells & rivers.

 Alternative Energy sources other than fossil fuels & nuclear. This includes all renewable sources.

 Connectivity: As an alternative to Big Data. Our own independent ecosystem servers are powered by Renewable Energy &Blockchain.

The time to invest in a better life is now

A one of a kind investment at Playa Hermosa, Jaco. Achieve a state of being totally awake and aware of the surroundings and connect to your spirit. Located in the natural surroundings between the tropical forests and the ocean. At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Come and join us!

With goals as an inspirational and integrative community, committed to co-creating, co-living, and learning together. Nourish your mind, body, and soul – join Us at Resonance. Costa Rica is calling for you. Our incredible retreat center is located 1.5 hours from San Jose airport, next to Hermosa Beach, Jaco.

