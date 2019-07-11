Make The Most Of Your Investment

Costa Rica has a well-earned world reputation for its impressive beaches, its wildlife, volcanoes and mountain ranges. There are plenty of national parks and tropical forests and a commitment with the environment. If to these we add the kindness of its people, and the country’s laid back attitude, then it is a regular tropical paradise. Yet unbeknownst to many, Costa Rica is not just a tourist destination. It is a land of real estate business opportunities.

Revenue Generators

In the past, Costa Rica was known mainly as a producer and exporter of bananas, pineapples and coffee. Nowadays, while agriculture is still going strong, other industries have come to bear on its economy. One of them is called “the industry without chimneys”: Tourism. It has become one of the country’s main sources of hard currency.

Investing On Costa Rican Properties

For years now Costa Rica has enjoyed a stable economy and a strong democracy. In general, its standard of living is high. The booming tourism sector has contributed to create a market niche and a demand for real estate to cater for the people that visit us. As a result, tourism and real estate go hand in hand.

Why Invest in Costa Rica?

Most people come looking for an unforgettable vacation, full of adventure and exotic experiences. Many of these visitors fall in love with the country. They come from all walks of life: retirees, surfers, nature enthusiasts, families, nomads or those who just desire to be in a simpler, sunny place to enjoy life. Often, they decide to settle here and make and real estate investment. And why not? A property in Costa Rica is indeed a good investment: the prices are reasonable, especially now in a stagnant real estate market, not as expensive as in the United States or Canada. Also, local laws are clear, and there are many areas with great potential for growth and development. A old aphorism in real estate is “location, location, location”. It summarizes the external and internal factors that determine price tag, purchase intention and resale price of a property, regardless of the type. Costa Rica has an amazing variety of places to choose from when real estate is what you need.

Discover Columbus Heights Estates

~ Columbus Heights States is located near Playa Hermosa, Jacó. It is a closed complex, with cobbled streets, ver 8 kilometers to be exact and fire hydrants! And is ready for you to start building from the first day. Needless to say that some of the best beaches in Latin America are in this country and this one a frequent contender for the title.

~ The property is surrounded by great landscapes. “1492: Conquest of Paradise”, a 2013 blockbuster directed by Riddley Scott, was partly filmed in Herradura and on this land, hence the name of the gated community; Columbus.

~ Also known as Hermosa Beach, it is a favorite destination for surfers. So much so that it is host to a yearly international pro surfing competition and in 2016 it was the venue for the World Surf Tournament.

~ There is an adventure park directly across the street from Columbus.

~ Columbus Heigths Estates is a closed complex with all you need to start building your dream house. Perfect for who is looking to build and rent throughout the year for an income producing property.

So, if you want to create your own place, one where you can change your lifestyle and get away from the demands of first world living, we have the right spot for you. At Columbus Heights Estates, we have the best deals per square meter of the entire Playa Hermosa. We are just over an hour away drive from San Jose, the capital.

And don’t worry about the paperwork. We will take care of it. That’s right! The community members of Columbus Heights Estates are so convinced that you will love to live there that for a limited time only all closing costs are on them!

CONTACT COLUMBUS COMMUNITY BY CLICKING HERE OR CALLING

WhatsApp 506-8818-0262