Discover the Magic That Exists in the Tenorio Volcano National Park

The park was created in 1995 to protect the Tenorio Volcano, which is still active today. The park has four different life zones, as well as the beautiful aquamarine Celeste River.The color of the Celeste River, surrounded by a lush forest, offers an impressive landscape worth knowing and admiring.

Crystalline waters

A river of crystalline waters that is dyed turquoise. It is not an act of magic: it is a natural spectacle that you can only witness in the place known as El Teñidero. It should be noted that the Río Celeste has a surprising blue hue due to the sulfur emitted by the volcanic activity of the park. Then the vibrant hue appears when the sulfur mixes with the carbon from the calcium.

The legend for this river tells that the gods, while they gave color to the skies, soaked their brushes in its waters and hence its true color.Within the area, the Tenorio volcano, with its four cones, offers natural panoramic views that allow you to appreciate the Pacific and Caribbean plains.It is a magical place that offers a wide variety of possibilities to appreciate the wonders of nature and phenomena that are difficult to find.

Park Attractions

During a hike through the park, travelers will encounter a wide variety of flora and fauna, including pumas, tapirs, howler monkeys, squirrels, bromeliads, palm trees, ferns, and much more.

Touring the entire park will take you between four and five hours, including stops at all the best points of interest. One of the most beautiful attractions is undoubtedly the Rio Celeste waterfall.Besides the river, the Tenorio Volcano is the main attraction of this park, which shouldn’t come as a big surprise.

Reaching a height of 6,286 feet and with an almost perfect symmetrical cilinder cone, the volcano is home to various habitats depending on the level of elevation.At mid-elevation, montane rainforest and cloud forest serve as home to various wild cats such as ocelot, jaguar, and puma, while other parts of the volcano feature virgin forest.

Travelers can access the summit along the LagolasDantas trail that winds through the beautiful cloud forest.There are also several places where tourists can cool off with natural pools, however care should be taken in some natural mud pools that are at very high temperatures and can cause burns.

How to get there?

By vehicle. Take the General Cañasroad in the direction of Puntarenas. Continue on the Interamericana north to Cañas. About 10 km after Cañas turn right towards Bijagua. When you are in the community of Bijagua, turn 9 kilometers to the east in front of the sawmill.