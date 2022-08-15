Ticas are Becoming New Moms at an Older Age

In Costa Rica, the number of mothers who are university students increased and, in addition, they are becoming first-time mothers at an older age. This is revealed by the Continuous Employment Survey of the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INEC) for this 2022. According to the data, in 2001 the average age was 21.5 years, in 2011 it went to 22.4 and last year it reached 25 years.

Linked to education

Some believe that this is linked to education and this is reflected when comparing the 1987 Multiple Purpose Household Survey and the National Household Survey in 2021. In addition, the survey showed that in 1987 8.3% of mothers were university graduates, but by 2021 the percentage increased to 19.2%.

In terms of employment, in the data for the first quarter of 2022 there are 52% of mothers who are out of the labor force, 40.6% employed and 7.4% unemployed. In Costa Rica there are 1,511,595 mothers over 15 years of age.