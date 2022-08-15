More
    Search
    TCRN
    Updated:

    Ticas are Becoming New Moms at an Older Age

    New survey reveals

    By TCRN STAFF
    4
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    In Costa Rica, the number of mothers who are university students increased and, in addition, they are becoming first-time mothers at an older age. This is revealed by the Continuous Employment Survey of the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INEC) for this 2022. According to the data, in 2001 the average age was 21.5 years, in 2011 it went to 22.4 and last year it reached 25 years.

    Ticas are Becoming New Moms

    Linked to education

    Some believe that this is linked to education and this is reflected when comparing the 1987 Multiple Purpose Household Survey and the National Household Survey in 2021. In addition, the survey showed that in 1987 8.3% of mothers were university graduates, but by 2021 the percentage increased to 19.2%.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    In terms of employment, in the data for the first quarter of 2022 there are 52% of mothers who are out of the labor force, 40.6% employed and 7.4% unemployed. In Costa Rica there are 1,511,595 mothers over 15 years of age.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous articleGreat Barrier Reef of Australia Indicating Promising Signs of Recovery
    Next articleCosta Rica Will Request to Enter the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Will Request to Enter the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement

    The Costa Rican government explained that they hope to be able to export coffee, pineapple, medical prostheses, hot sauces, foliage, among others
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER