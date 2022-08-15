Costa Rica Will Request to Enter the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement

The President of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, reported that the country will request to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement, with the aim of attracting foreign direct investment and creating more jobs.

The president signed in a press conference after the Governing Council, a letter of instruction to request the entry of Costa Rica to that strategic alliance that seeks economic integration in the Asia Pacific region.

Bring the World to Costa Rica

“The Government of the Republic has made the decision that Costa Rica has to go to the world to export our products, the skills of our workers, and we have to bring the world to Costa Rica through international trade and foreign direct investment,” Chavez stated.

The Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement is made up of Brunei, Chile, New Zealand, Singapore, Australia, Canada, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru and Vietnam, countries that according to the authorities represent 17% of world trade.

“Being part of the Transpacific Alliance allows us to share commercial strategies, attract investment and, above all, linkages for small and medium-sized companies, as well as the inclusion of female talent in economic life. It is an area that is growing and it is an area that has lifted many people out of poverty with a dynamic, modern, inclusive, fair and balanced approach,” said the president.

Increase Exports

The Costa Rican government explained that they hope to be able to export coffee, pineapple, medical prostheses, hot sauces, foliage, fruit juices, meat, among other products, while the main objective will be to create quality jobs.

The Ministry of Foreign Trade stated that in recent months the country has been working on accessing new markets with the efforts and negotiations for the free trade agreement with Ecuador and the announcement of joining the Pacific Alliance.

“With this request, we continue on the path of Costa Rica’s insertion in the world economy. Just this Monday we began negotiations with Ecuador, weeks ago we requested to activate the mechanisms for a prompt negotiation with the Pacific Alliance and today we are requesting a bloc made up of 11 of the most dynamic economies in the world to welcome us to take a negotiation process », said the Minister of Foreign Trade, Manuel Tovar.

For the Costa Rican authorities, being part of the bloc would mean more international trade, more investment, and therefore more employment for Costa Ricans.