    Three things you can do to improve your healthy lifestyle

    By TCRN STAFF
    We all know it’s important to stay healthy, but it can often be difficult to find the time to think about what we need to do to stay healthy
    We all know it’s important to stay healthy, but it can often be difficult to find the time to think about what we need to do to stay healthy. As a child, you had time scheduled for gym class every week. As an adult, you often have very little time in your schedule to look after your body. If you’re concerned about how to stay healthy while staying busy, here are three things you can do to improve your health.

    Check your vision

    healthy

    You might think your eyes are the body part that needs the least maintenance. You don’t have to clean them, you don’t have to exercise them and they pretty much look exactly the same as when you were a child. The sad reality is that despite the appearance of our eyes not changing much over the years, our eyesight can change rapidly as we get older. For some people, this will just involve getting their eyes tested and getting a prescription for glasses or contact lenses. For others, and especially those who suspect they might be suffering from cataracts, it’s important to seek the professional advice of a medical expert.

    If you do find you are suffering from cataracts, make sure you do your research before committing to any surgery. Not all lenses that are fitted during these operations are the same, and some might give you better results than others. For example, Panoptix is the only trifocal lens available in the United States. This technology means your sight will not only be sharper but you’ll be able to see more colors more vividly. Find a doctor who is able to fit you with these types of lens rather than an alternative that might not have as good results.

    Sleep more

    healthy

    You might think sleeping for long amounts of time is being lazy. In fact, sleep is hugely important for our bodies. Not only does it give us more energy for the next day, but it also gives your muscles and bones time to repair from the strain you’ve put it under over the last day. Getting a good night’s sleep can also have long-term effects, like helping you lose weight and reducing the risk of heart disease. No matter how busy you are, make sure you try and regularly get a good eight hours or so of sleep at night.

    Exercise and eat heathy

    healthy

    In your early years, it might have seemed that you could eat and drink pretty much whatever you want and not put on any weight. The problem is as we age, our metabolism slows down, which means eating exactly the same meals can end up in you putting on weight.

    Of course, it’s important to keep an eye on what you’re feeding your body. It’s important to make sure you’re having a balanced diet and not relying on ready meals high in carbohydrates, sugars and fats to feed you. It’s also important that you regularly exercise, whether that’s something as simple as a walk or a swim at your local pool, or more strenuous exercise at your local gym. Find whatever level of exercise suits your lifestyle and remember to do it regularly.

