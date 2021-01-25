More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    ICT and Costa Rican Chamber of Health Expedite COVID-19 Tests for Those Leaving the Country

    In an efficient, timely, and cost-effective manner

    By TCRN STAFF
    3
    0

    Must Read

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    ICT and Costa Rican Chamber of Health Expedite COVID-19 Tests for Those Leaving the Country

    Due to the high number of passengers who will require COVID-19 diagnostic tests to travel to the United States,...
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Despite the Pandemic, Medical and Food Industries Boosted Record Exports of Costa Rican Products

    Despite the logistical complications of 2020 due to the novel SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus Pandemic, Costa Rica reached record figures in...
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Rio de Janeiro Rules Out Celebrating its Famous Carnival in 2021 Due to the Pandemic

    Rio de Janeiro ruled out celebrating its famous Carnival in 2021, which the samba schools planned to hold in...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Due to the high number of passengers who will require COVID-19 diagnostic tests to travel to the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Spain, the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) promoted an agreement with the Costa Rican Chamber of Health, to provide an efficient, secure and cost-effective access to these tests in private laboratories.

    Starting next January 26, the United States, the main tourist market in Costa Rica, will require all travelers who enter by plane to present the negative result of SARS-CoV-2. The USA accepts RT-PCR and antigen tests as valid tests. The latter will be allowed by MINSA only to meet travel requirements to the US, but not as a diagnostic test in Costa Rica.

    Meanwhile, since January 18, the United Kingdom requires a negative RT-PCR result to enter that country, and in previous weeks Canada and Spain have requested the same test. The four countries are priority markets for Costa Rica.

    To facilitate compliance with these requirements and as part of the agreement, the Costa Rican Chamber of Health – an organization that represents the country’s private health sector – established a network of 130 clinical laboratories with the capacity to perform the tests efficiently and safely, authorized by the Ministry of Health in all regions of the country.

    In the case of RT-PCR tests, the agreement guarantees that the results will be delivered within a maximum of 48 hours for both samples taken inside and outside the GAM. The Costa Rican Chamber of Health will be in charge of monitoring these, and if necessary, will notify ICT promptly to inform passengers so that they can take their forecasts. Antigen tests are less expensive than PCR and the result is in minutes.

    Support for the recovery of the tourism sector

    Gustavo Segura, Minister of Tourism, pointed out that “this is a new challenge in times of Pandemic that we must resolve while seeking the gradual recovery of our tourism sector.

    This agreement seeks to solve the logistical challenge of facilitating access to diagnostic tests for COVID-19 and ensuring that results delivery times are met, which is key both for foreign tourism that returns home and for outbound tourism, that is, for the Costa Rican population that travels mainly to the United States.

    Likewise, Massimo Manzi, executive director of the Chamber, affirmed “we celebrate this public-private alliance through which the country and all tourists who decide to visit us will benefit so that they have the security of having quick and safe access to a COVID-19 test”.

    Finally, Manzi commented that the private health sector and its clinical laboratories have been preparing during these months to stock up promptly and offer testing services efficiently and in compliance with the highest standards of quality and patient safety.

    Cost-efficient tests

    On the other hand, as Minister Segura explained, to guide tourists and avoid speculation, a maximum cost of USD 100 is being recommended for RT-PCR tests carried out in GAM institutions and a maximum cost of USD 150 for tests carried outside the GAM, due to the costs related to transferring of personnel and samples, among others. The reference cost for antigen tests is yet to be defined once they begin to be marketed in the country.

    The ICT, in conjunction with the Chamber, will inform the private tourism sector so that it serves as a link with the passengers, and there is agile access to the tests and with a minimum interruption of their stay.

    Additionally, the ICT and the Costa Rican Chamber of Health will work on a possible training of airline personnel for the proper reading of the results of each laboratory and recognition as to their validity.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    SourceTania Santamaria
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleDespite the Pandemic, Medical and Food Industries Boosted Record Exports of Costa Rican Products
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    ICT and Costa Rican Chamber of Health Expedite COVID-19 Tests for Those Leaving the Country

    Due to the high number of passengers who will require COVID-19 diagnostic tests to travel to the United States,...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Costa Rica is Years Ahead of Us, Panama Questions its Processes for Vaccination against COVID-19

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    In Panama, there are more and more voices that question the internal processes of buying vaccines and freezers for storing COVID-19 vaccines. And these...
    Read more

    Pay Attention to Your Children’s Mental Health during the Pandemic

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    "We don't have a vaccine for our mental health as we do for our physical health." These are the words of Lisa Carlson, former...
    Read more

    Adjustment of the Vaccination Plan against COVID-19 in Costa Rica Now Prioritizes the Older Population

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    After evaluating various requests, the National Vaccination Commission made adjustments to the immunization campaign against COVID-19 that is taking place in the country. Although...
    Read more

    Adjustments of the Costa Rican COVID-19 Vaccination Plan to Reduce Mortality by Up to 47%

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Experts recommend to the National Vaccination Commission adjustments in the Costa Rican immunization program against COVID-19 to achieve greater effectiveness. Luis Rosero, the demographer,...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years