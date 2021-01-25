More
    Former President Figueres Proposes Using Pension Funds to Finance Public Works

    Setting the specific example of Route 22

    By TCRN STAFF
    The former President of the Republic, José María Figueres Olsen, reacted to the news in which a mathematician from the University of Costa Rica assured that the country will end up paying the Globalvía company up to six times more than the amount originally invested.

    Given this, the former President stated that “this is the type of investment that our pension funds should be making. So what we pay in tolls improves our pensions. “That’s what we must go to: improving infrastructure, creating jobs and strengthening pensions!”, added Figueres.

    A bad deal

    It was recently announced that the latest company report, the Getinsa – Gabinete SA Consortium, supervisor of Route 27, revealed Globalvía’s collection figures, as of October 2020, more than $ 661.2 million had been collected, but when all the formulas were applied deflation and rebates, the real amount is $ 210.7 million; in other words, the total for the contract has barely dropped 69.93% and the debt is   $ 90 million.}

    SourceWendy Perez
    ViaBeleida Delgado
