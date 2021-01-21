More
    Route 27 Lacks Measures to Prevent the Death of Animals on the Road

    Also waste management and hydrocarbon spills are lacking

    By TCRN STAFF
    Route 27 lacks measures to prevent the death of animals on the road, says the supervisory firm. An environmental analysis of the road indicates that improvements are also required in waste management and attention to hydrocarbon spills.

    The firm Consorcio Getinsa-Gabinete S.A., supervisor of Route 27, San José – Caldera, criticized the lack of measures to prevent the death of animals on the road. As stated in its report No. 81, to date no actions have been taken to achieve a safe passage of fauna, and on the contrary, in the reports of the regent hired by the concessionaire, the issue is not mentioned.

    “The Flora and Fauna section does not mention fauna, a large number of animals die on the road every month and so far the regency has not presented mitigation measures. “The supervisor emphasizes that flora and fauna are not identified as “affected environmental factor” in the PGA (Environmental Management Plan) that does not mention specific mitigation measures.

    The environmental impact of the road has not been clearly defined

    “At this time there is no evidence that there exsists data on the impact on fauna by the road or mitigation measures, the issue is not touched in the reports and does not appear in the PGA”, criticized the supervisor.

    In the evaluation report carried out by the company, an analysis is made of all the environmental aspects of the road and points for improvement are indicated on which work should be done, for example, waste management, attention to hydrocarbon spills, factual recording of what happens in the work from the environmental point of view and the handling of chemical substances. It is added that it is necessary to monitor fauna, surface waters and noise impact, which “are not being carried out.”

