Discover “Isla Rosada” at Nosara…An Adventure Come True

You will love Nosara! as if a small portion of the best surfing beaches in California had been moved to Costa Rica. Nosara is one of the best surfing destinations in the world. And at the same time it has ideal attractions for all tastes.

This remote town that belonged to Nicaragua in colonial times with jade-colored water beaches, including Playa Pelada and Playa Garza Nosara, Playa Guiones, and Isla Rosada, as well as lush tropical forests that are populated by fascinating creatures.

Nosara is perfect to enjoy yoga, these wonderful Costa Rican landscapes that become much more than magnificent images and unforgettable impressions, as they are enjoyed in a vivid way and leave an indelible mark on the memory.

Nosara has an attractive gastronomy

Nosara cuisine, like that of the entire country, is delicious and varied, the presence of rice and beans and of course, fish and different types of meat give it a special character that you can see in a good number of good restaurants distributed along the town. Going to Nosara is to disconnect from the routine with its unique beaches. More than 6 kilometers of white sand, Playa Guiones which is surrounded by hotels, many shops and a lot of activities.

Isla Rosada, Playa Cuarzo

We also invite you to the great pools of Isla Rosada that will surely be an adventure.Isla Rosada is also known as Quartz Beach, it stands out for its loose white sand and a slight pinkish tone, this occurs due to the small pulverized shells that shine from the sun.

It is a virgin beach with a gentle swell located in Nosara de Guanacaste. Its name comes from the sparkling stones known as quartz that you can find while taking a walk on the sand. The beach has many stones and crystal clear water for you to practice snorkeling.

This island is a wonderful place that will always be available for when tourist arrive and want to be surrounded by nature and tranquility, it is a magical place.

Great yoga experiences at Isla Rosada

Visitors purify their minds and work their muscles, relieving everyday stress until they reach total relaxation in a fascinating environment. Imagine yourself in the incredible Isla Rosada of pink sand, during an afternoon, practicing yoga, enjoying the sunrise and taking delicious fresh fruits, these experiences will make that dream come true.

In this way you will have the opportunity to connect with nature and with yourself through a yoga class and guided meditation. And you will also enjoy a sunrise or sunset, while eating delicious tropical fruits.

Isla Rosada is an adventure when it comes to visiting and getting to know each place to discover new secrets. Visit this unspoiled corner of Costa Rica, an experience that you will not regret.