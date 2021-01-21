The Minister of Tourism of Costa Rica, Gustavo Segura, highlighted as an achievement that the country closed 2020 with a third of the visits made in 2019, compared to what was achieved by other world destinations; He warned, in turn, that tourist activity would show a rebound as of the second half of 2021.

The official website of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), www.ict.go.cr, reported that international arrivals in 2020 reached a cumulative 1,011,912, almost a third of the 2019 record.

The return of 20 airlines from the main source markets and the operation of new routes led to the arrival of 71,000 tourists by air in December, almost double the number in November. The entity said that there is a greater recovery of visitors from the US, not so much from Europe where the emission is reduced due to the state of the Pandemic.

In the most positive scenarios, the ICT expects that 2021 will close with some 900 thousand tourist visits to the country, less than a third of what was achieved before the Pandemic. The destination hopes to accelerate the pace of the recovery of tourism with its positioning on protocols and health security, with its sights set on North America and Europe.

Full of global praise

Costa Rica has lately been full of praise as a tourist destination, with reviews from important media such as BBC Mundo, El País, PopSugar, Condé Nast Traveler, Bloomberg, and Nat Geo; in particular, the Nicoya Peninsula, has been featured in the prestigious international travel site, Condé Nast Traveler, which dedicated an article to it, written by journalist Chris Moss, in which it praises its natural benefits and collects the testimony of several residents who had their creative awakening in places like Tamarindo, Santa Teresa, and Malpaís, defining it as a “natural paradise for creatives”.