More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    Experts Suggest Adjustments of the Costa Rican COVID-19 Vaccination Plan to Reduce Mortality by Up to 47%

    They propose to immunize those over 80 in the first month and those between 70 and 79 years old in the second

    By TCRN STAFF
    7
    0

    Must Read

    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Recovers More Air Routes, but International Tourism Remains Low

    Costa Rica recovered most of the air routes that were frozen due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, confirming the return...
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Experts Suggest Adjustments of the Costa Rican COVID-19 Vaccination Plan to Reduce Mortality by Up to 47%

    Experts recommend to the National Vaccination Commission adjustments in the Costa Rican immunization program against COVID-19 to achieve greater...
    Read more
    AwarenessTCRN STAFF -

    New Protocols for Students Returning to In-person classes in Costa Rica

    Starting next February 8th, students from all over the country will combine In-person classes with virtual mode to receive...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Experts recommend to the National Vaccination Commission adjustments in the Costa Rican immunization program against COVID-19 to achieve greater effectiveness. Luis Rosero, the demographer, and Ronald Evans, epidemiologist and head of research at the School of Medicine of the Universidad Hispanoamericana, suggest prioritizing the most affected age groups to reduce mortality and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 by up to 47%.

    Specifically, what they propose is to stratify the second group to be vaccinated (the one over 58 years old regardless of whether or not they have a risk factor), so that it starts with the 80-year-old population, according to the observed mortality.

    “If 90% of the 95 thousand people in this group were vaccinated during the first month, mortality from this cause would be reduced by 24%. If in the second month, the vaccine was applied to 90% of the 190 thousand in ages between 70 and 79 years, we would have, after the first two months, a very significant reduction of 47% in mortality from COVID-19”, justified the demographer and Evans replied.

    But, in the case of following the official scheme, of vaccinating the entire population over 58 years of age, the impact on reducing mortality would be 24%. If there is any modification, it will be announced “proactively”, reported the Press of the Ministry of Health.

    Change of priority

    The experts’ suggestion to give priority to the age groups that have shown the greatest affectation is only one of the assessments made by the National Vaccination Commission. Other requests for adjustments to the COVID-19 vaccine program come from professional groups and associations who ask to be included among the priority sectors due to the risk to which they are subjected.

    For example, the National Council of People with Disabilities (Conapdis), proposed that group 1 include some 755 people with disabilities who reside in the 52 long-stay homes and the 388 officials who attend them permanently. Also, group 2 cares for people with disabilities who require generalized support and those who care for them, and group 3 direct care personnel from Conapdis.

    Likewise, local governments request that waste collectors, those in charge of cleaning the public roads, officials of the Child Care and Development Centers, and environmental and risk managers be incorporated into group 1.

    The educators also requested to be included in group 1 so that when starting in-person schooling they were immunized and not in group 4, where they were established. However, this sector has already been announced that they will have to wait their turn and only people over 58 will be ahead in group 2.

    Gradual process

    “Vaccines will come little by little: we are prioritizing those who are at risk of dying, becoming infected and infecting other risk groups,” justified Roberto Arroba, technical secretary of the National Commission of Vaccination and Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health.

    resonance Guanacaste
    RELOCATE TO THE BEACH AND WORK REMOTE Helping transition your life to live anywhere
    SourceKarla Barquero
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleNew Protocols for Students Returning to In-person classes in Costa Rica
    Next articleCosta Rica Recovers More Air Routes, but International Tourism Remains Low
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Recovers More Air Routes, but International Tourism Remains Low

    Costa Rica recovered most of the air routes that were frozen due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, confirming the return...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    The Importance of Mental Health in Costa Rica Is Highlighted During These Difficult Times

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Mental Health
    Read more

    Costa Rica bets on modern treatment to reduce Cancer Mortality

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica has recently acquired a modern cancer treatment equipment, being it a particle accelerator that allows the production of radioisotopes. It is the...
    Read more

    First vaccinated citizens against COVID-19 in Costa Rica will begin to receive second dose on January 14th

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    The first vaccinated citizens against the novel Coronavirus in Costa Rica will receive their second dose of treatment on January 14th. The coordinator of...
    Read more

    Fruits and Vegetables set consumption trends during the Pandemic in Costa Rica

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    The study "Marketing trend of fruits and vegetables in time of COVID-19" indicates that consumers orient their purchases of fruits and vegetables according to...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years