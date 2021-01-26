Protocol for Concerts with Small Audiences and in Open Spaces is Implemented in Costa Rica

The Ministry of Culture and Youth (MCJ) issued this January 20th health safety protocol for the performance of concerts with small audiences and in open spaces. The guide was made known by the portfolio itself in a statement circulated a day later, in which it explains that the guidelines were discussed in the last three months with leaders and managers of the music sector, in order to reactivate their activities after the stoppage caused, due to the national state of emergency for the novel Coronavirus.

According to the press release, after being made known to the Ministry of Health, it was authorized the realization of musical activities in open spaces. This type of concert is contained in what the protocol defines as “phase two” (out of five possible). On several occasions, this office has indicated that the approval of a guide is not equivalent to the authorization of an activity.

The protocol issued by the Ministry of Culture establishes the following guidelines for the celebration of musical activities with the public and outdoors:

Between one and three interpreters.

They may be carried out in spaces or buildings that already have a sanitary operating permit for this type of event.

Capacity limited to 50% of the event venue.

Interpreters must make the presentations separated by intermediate barriers, walls or acrylics, with a distance of five meters from the public.

Musicians with wind or singing instruments must be isolated from the public, through the use of closed booths or their participation from another room.

During the pre-production, production and post-production of the activity, the participants and the public must wear a mask, comply with the 1.8 meter distance between social bubbles, as well as maintain the cleanliness of the site and common surfaces.

Duration of the event will be a maximum of two hours.

Spaces for social bubbles will be fixed in the public, who must remain seated during the activity.

Partners may dance within their social bubble, but when this happens, there must be a distance of 2.4 meters between each bubble.

The portfolio pointed out that it is up to the producers, owners of authorized establishments, artists and the general public to abide by current sanitary measures, as well as Culture protocols.

Likewise, the Ministry called on its sector to verify that the sites where the events are planned are duly authorized for these purposes. The statement adds that it will disclose new information each time Health authorizes a new phase.

The Phases are distributed as follows:

Phase 1 – Virtual concerts, rehearsal sessions and recording sessions, without the presence of the public, maintaining social distancing, use of a mask and hygiene protocols (approved).

Phase 2 – Musical activities with an audience present in outdoor spaces and super-reduced capacity limited by social distancing (approved).

Phase 3 – Musical activities with the public present in outdoor spaces with reduced capacity and Closed Spaces with super-reduced capacity limited by social distancing (pending).

Phase 4 – Musical activities with the public present in outdoor spaces and closed spaces with reduced capacity limited by social distancing (pending).

Phase 5 – Musical activities with the public present in outdoor spaces and closed spaces with maximum capacity authorized for said activity and / or premises respectively (pending).