More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Protocol for Concerts with Small Audiences and in Open Spaces is Implemented in Costa Rica

    Following strict sanitary safety measures

    By TCRN STAFF
    18
    0

    Must Read

    Sports & GamesTCRN STAFF -

    7 Lessons that Chess has Contributed to my Professional Life

    When I was in high school, I learned to play chess, and I liked it so much that I...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Protocol for Concerts with Small Audiences and in Open Spaces is Implemented in Costa Rica

    The Ministry of Culture and Youth (MCJ) issued this January 20th health safety protocol for the performance of concerts with small audiences and in open spaces
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Three things you can do to improve your healthy lifestyle

    We all know it’s important to stay healthy, but it can often be difficult to find the time to think about what we need to do to stay healthy
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Ministry of Culture and Youth (MCJ) issued this January 20th health safety protocol for the performance of concerts with small audiences and in open spaces. The guide was made known by the portfolio itself in a statement circulated a day later, in which it explains that the guidelines were discussed in the last three months with leaders and managers of the music sector, in order to reactivate their activities after the stoppage caused, due to the national state of emergency for the novel Coronavirus.

    According to the press release, after being made known to the Ministry of Health, it was authorized the realization of musical activities in open spaces. This type of concert is contained in what the protocol defines as “phase two” (out of five possible). On several occasions, this office has indicated that the approval of a guide is not equivalent to the authorization of an activity.

    The protocol issued by the Ministry of Culture establishes the following guidelines for the celebration of musical activities with the public and outdoors:

    • Between one and three interpreters.
    • They may be carried out in spaces or buildings that already have a sanitary operating permit for this type of event.
    • Capacity limited to 50% of the event venue.
    • Interpreters must make the presentations separated by intermediate barriers, walls or acrylics, with a distance of five meters from the public.
    • Musicians with wind or singing instruments must be isolated from the public, through the use of closed booths or their participation from another room.
    • During the pre-production, production and post-production of the activity, the participants and the public must wear a mask, comply with the 1.8 meter distance between social bubbles, as well as maintain the cleanliness of the site and common surfaces.
    • Duration of the event will be a maximum of two hours.
    • Spaces for social bubbles will be fixed in the public, who must remain seated during the activity.
    • Partners may dance within their social bubble, but when this happens, there must be a distance of 2.4 meters between each bubble.

    The portfolio pointed out that it is up to the producers, owners of authorized establishments, artists and the general public to abide by current sanitary measures, as well as Culture protocols.

    Likewise, the Ministry called on its sector to verify that the sites where the events are planned are duly authorized for these purposes. The statement adds that it will disclose new information each time Health authorizes a new phase.

    The Phases are distributed as follows:

     Phase 1 – Virtual concerts, rehearsal sessions and recording sessions, without the presence of the public, maintaining social distancing, use of a mask and hygiene protocols (approved).

    Phase 2 – Musical activities with an audience present in outdoor spaces and super-reduced capacity limited by social distancing (approved).

    Phase 3 – Musical activities with the public present in outdoor spaces with reduced capacity and Closed Spaces with super-reduced capacity limited by social distancing (pending).

    Phase 4 – Musical activities with the public present in outdoor spaces and closed spaces with reduced capacity limited by social distancing (pending).

    Phase 5 – Musical activities with the public present in outdoor spaces and closed spaces with maximum capacity authorized for said activity and / or premises respectively (pending).

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourcePaulo Villlobos
    Via Beleida Delgado
    Previous articleThree things you can do to improve your healthy lifestyle
    Next article7 Lessons that Chess has Contributed to my Professional Life
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Sports & GamesTCRN STAFF -

    7 Lessons that Chess has Contributed to my Professional Life

    When I was in high school, I learned to play chess, and I liked it so much that I...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Costa Rica will End up Paying Globalvía Up to Six Times the Amount Invested, says UCR Mathematician

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The country will end up paying the Globalvía company up to six times more than the amount originally invested on Route 2
    Read more

    Which Airlines are Now Flying to Costa Rica?

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The Swiss airline Edelweiss Air was the latest to resume operations at the Juan Santamaría International Airport
    Read more

    National Geographic Dedicated a Report on a Mythical Hiking Route in Costa Rica

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The National Geographic Magazine presented a report on El Camino de Costa Rica, a hiking route in our country inspired by the Camino de...
    Read more

    Why is the Return to the Classrooms so Urgent in Costa Rica?

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The return to in-person classes must take place and cannot be postponed, says the Tico Ministry of Education. Although the cases of COVID-19 in...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years