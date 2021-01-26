Nicoyano was Hired by the NBA as a Content Generator

Dreams come true, like those of Rubén Alfaro, known in the basketball scene as “Baby Yao” who is the most recent NBA signing.Alfaro, who comes from Nicoya in Guanacaste, will be in charge of creating content for the official NBA site in Latin America.

“Seeing the path traveled, only makes me think about my goals and tell them that really everything is possible and that no matter how hard and long everything may seem, you always have to continue persevering and above all, trust in God, that his times are perfect “, wrote “Baby Yao”in his social networks.

The 25-year-old Nicoyan is one of the few journalists in Costa Rica who is a media consultant for everything that happens in the NBA. He has been part of various media such as TD + and Anexión TV.

Rubén has already participated in NBA events as a collaborator, where he has had the pleasure of interviewing great figures such as: Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’neal, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, James Harden, and Carmelo Anthony.

Baby Yao

“That is a curious story, I was covering an All-Star Game and among all the figures that come to those events was Shaquille O’Neal, when I had to ask I greeted him and before answering he told me: “hey you know you look like a Yao baby”and he laughed, the joke made me laugh and I kept the nickname,” Alfaro said.Shaq was referring to Yao Ming, a former Chinese player for the Houston Rockets, famous for being 2.29 meters tall.

The official site of the NBA is responsible for making publications about the profiles of the players, news, and statistics of the teams among other content that from now on will have a Costa Rican seal.