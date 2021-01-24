More
    Search
    Travel
    Updated:

    “Rio Cuarto Lagoon”, The Deepest Volcanic Lagoon in Costa Rica

    A natural paradise for adventure seekers

    By TCRN STAFF
    0
    0

    Must Read

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    ICT and Costa Rican Chamber of Health Expedite COVID-19 Tests for Those Leaving the Country

    Due to the high number of passengers who will require COVID-19 diagnostic tests to travel to the United States,...
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Despite the Pandemic, Medical and Food Industries Boosted Record Exports of Costa Rican Products

    Despite the logistical complications of 2020 due to the novel SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus Pandemic, Costa Rica reached record figures in...
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    “Rio Cuarto Lagoon”, The Deepest Volcanic Lagoon in Costa Rica

    Immersed in the forest, but easily accessible, you can find the Río Cuarto Lagoon, located in the canton of Alajuela.
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Immersed in the forest, but easily accessible, you can find the Río Cuarto Lagoon, located in the canton of Alajuela. This natural paradise is a fountain of youth for those who visit it. It is located at 400 m.a.s.l. and it has a depth of 75 meters, which makes it the deepest natural lagoon in Costa Rica.

    Its paths around this green water lagoon, the huge native trees of the region and the breeze makes it a true therapeutic site.The lagoon gives rise to life, thanks to its water, which serves as a source for the different species of birds that you can find.

    This lagoon is full of beauty, it has exotic fish and with the rays of the sun, it takes an emerald green color, thanks to the volcanic minerals with which it contains.The banks of the lagoon are made up of subangular lava blocks and in the western sector some older lava flows are observed, not related to the volcano.

    There is no significant or obvious secondary activity, so it is a dormant volcano, except for the changes in the color of its waters, towards reddish tones, an issue still open to discussion of whether it is volcanic, climatological activity or another natural phenomenon.

    Many fun activities available for the visitors

    The lagoon is quite crowded by lovers of water sports, since in its calm waters you can do almost any type of water sport, in addition to this they have the option of being able to spend a pleasant night camping on the shore of the lagoon and tour the trails that are bordering this sector and marvel at the flora and fauna.

    It is important to note that in this place there are no establishments or public services, so you must bring your own food.

    Resonance Costa Rica

    SourceWalter Herrera
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleRio de Janeiro Rules Out Celebrating its Famous Carnival in 2021 Due to the Pandemic
    Next articleDespite the Pandemic, Medical and Food Industries Boosted Record Exports of Costa Rican Products
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    ICT and Costa Rican Chamber of Health Expedite COVID-19 Tests for Those Leaving the Country

    Due to the high number of passengers who will require COVID-19 diagnostic tests to travel to the United States,...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    This Summer Smells Like the Mountains of Costa Rica

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    This Huele a Montaña (Smells Like Mountains) initiative has been developed by the different tourism chambers of each town and was born with the aim of allowing a sustainable reactivation of tourism.
    Read more

    Costa Rica Invites You to Visit Its Coastal Corridor in La Cruz, Guanacaste

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    The La Cruz Coastal Tourist Corridor, located in the north of the province of Guanacaste, Costa Rica, is a new tourist destination that stands...
    Read more

    Why Travel and Enjoy Costa Rica with all Your Family?

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    The color is so vibrant that it seems unreal. It seems that nature was especially creative when it gave birth to this country. And it is waiting for you, so plan today and visit with your family the “Land of Pure Life”!
    Read more

    Chirripó National Park Opened This Past Week, Welcoming Back All Hikers

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    After eight months closed for visitors, the Chirripó National Park opened its doors last week to thousands of hikers who want to climb to...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years