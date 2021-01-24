More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    Rio de Janeiro Rules Out Celebrating its Famous Carnival in 2021 Due to the Pandemic

    With 213,000 fatalities, Brazil is the second country with the highest number of deaths from the novel Coronavirus, after the United States

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Rio de Janeiro Rules Out Celebrating its Famous Carnival in 2021 Due to the Pandemic

    Rio de Janeiro ruled out celebrating its famous Carnival in 2021, which the samba schools planned to hold in...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    National Geographic Dedicated a Report on a Mythical Hiking Route in Costa Rica

    The National Geographic Magazine presented a report on El Camino de Costa Rica, a hiking route in our country...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Why is the Return to the Classrooms so Urgent in Costa Rica?

    The return to in-person classes must take place and cannot be postponed, says the Tico Ministry of Education. Although...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Rio de Janeiro ruled out celebrating its famous Carnival in 2021, which the samba schools planned to hold in July, due to the rebound in the novel Coronavirus Pandemic in Brazil, Mayor Eduardo Paes reported this past Thursday.

    “I never hid my passion for carnival and the clear vision I have of the economic importance for this cultural manifestation for our city. However, it seems absurd to imagine at this point that we will be able to carry out the carnival in July,” Paes said on Twitter.

    “In 2022 we will be able (all duly vaccinated) to celebrate life and our culture with all the intensity we deserve,” added Paes, who announced an initiative so that the workers of the event have some livelihood this year.

    The mega-party in Brazil’s major city is traditionally celebrated in February or March, before Lent, but already last September the samba schools, in charge of the parades, decided to postpone it due to the first attack of COVID-19.

    Totally impossible this year

    Despite the fact that Brazil began to vaccinate last week, Paes considered it “impossible” to organize and carry out the largest carnival in the world, which attracts millions of people, in the midst of the rebound of the Pandemic.

    “This celebration requires a great deal of preparation on the part of public entities and the associations and institutions linked to samba, something impossible to do at the present time,” explained the Mayor.

    With 213,000 fatalities, Brazil is the country with the second highest number of deaths from the Coronavirus, after the United States. The Latin American giant has registered an increase in deaths and those infected by the Virus since November.

    The carnival attracts millions of tourists and the samba schools spend most of the year preparing the shows at the Sambadrome, where spectators gather to watch tremendous parades featuring troupes of percussionists and dancers.

    Much uncertainty

    The duration of this wave and its economic impacts are a great unknown. The Central Bank of Brazil indicated that, despite a rebound in activity at the end of 2020, its projections “do not contemplate the possible effects of the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases” and that there is “uncertainty (. ..)above usual, especially in the first quarter of this year “.

    Resonance Costa Rica

    SourceTCRN Staff
    Via Beleida Delgado
    Previous articleNational Geographic Dedicated a Report on a Mythical Hiking Route in Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Rio de Janeiro Rules Out Celebrating its Famous Carnival in 2021 Due to the Pandemic

    Rio de Janeiro ruled out celebrating its famous Carnival in 2021, which the samba schools planned to hold in...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Santa Cruz: Festivity of Santo Cristo de Esquipulas is Declared Intangible Cultural Heritage of Costa Rica

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    “Celebration to the Santo Cristo de Esquipulas”, also known as “Demanda de Esquipulas”, “Fiestas al Cristo Negro” or “Fiestas al Negro Pencón”, takes place annually from January 14 to 18 in the canton of Santa Cruz, province of Guanacaste of Costa Rica
    Read more

    Indigenous Bribris Undertake an Ancestral Gastronomy Restaurant

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    Offering the original gastronomy of Tico indigenous peoples, with flavors full of history, healthy food and hand in hand with the environment, gave rise...
    Read more

    2021 will be the Year in which Costa Rica will celebrate its Bicentennial

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    If you need an excuse to visit Costa Rica beyond its rich and paradisiacal natural heritage, here it is: 2021 is the year the...
    Read more

    Tico campaign, invites Canadians to know our land

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    Connecting with the essence of life: nature, well-being, culture and adventure, is the invitation that Costa Rica makes to Canadians through the campaign that...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years