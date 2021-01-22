More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock begins First Hemp Harvest in Costa Rica

    The crops are part of an investigation that aims to analyze the potential of hemp in the country

    By TCRN STAFF
    11
    0

    Must Read

    AwarenessTCRN STAFF -

    Entrepreneurs Join with Unions in Limon to Support Construction of the Water Park

    The need to promote the establishment of industries and businesses in Limón, demographically the youngest province in the country,...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    People Consume the Plastic Equivalent of a Credit Card per Week

    The analysis "Nature without plastic: assessment of human ingestion of plastics present in nature", prepared by Dalberg, based on a study commissioned by WWF and carried out by the University of Newcastle
    Read more
    ReviewsTCRN STAFF -

    Follow These Tips to Rethink and Achieve Your Goals in 2021

    As a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic, many Costa Ricans perceived 2021 as a year full of uncertainty, which...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG) started the first official hemp harvest in Costa Rica. The crops of three varieties are located at the Jiménez Núñez Experimental Station in Cañas, Guanacaste. They are part of an investigation that aims to know the potential of hemp in Costa Rica.

    “Today begins the harvest of cannabis materials to know the variety of this product and the uses, they may be industrial, medicinal oils, for cosmetics and different potential uses in Costa Rica,” explained Arturo Solórzano, director of the research.

    “We are hoping to obtain, from the Legislative Assembly, the appropriate legislation to continue with the process and achieve that, in the short term, our farmers can enjoy a crop with so much benefit and as much opportunity as hemp has,” added the Minister of Agriculture, Renato Alvarado.

    Resonance Costa Rica

    Sourcehttps://thecostaricanews.com/
    Via Beleida Delgado
    Previous articleCosta Rican Tourism Institute will Promote Law that Authorizes Reduction of Working Hours
    Next articleLactating Women in Costa Rica May be Vaccinated Against COVID-19
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    AwarenessTCRN STAFF -

    Entrepreneurs Join with Unions in Limon to Support Construction of the Water Park

    The need to promote the establishment of industries and businesses in Limón, demographically the youngest province in the country,...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    People Consume the Plastic Equivalent of a Credit Card per Week

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The analysis "Nature without plastic: assessment of human ingestion of plastics present in nature", prepared by Dalberg, based on a study commissioned by WWF and carried out by the University of Newcastle
    Read more

    Lactating Women in Costa Rica May be Vaccinated Against COVID-19

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The National Commission of Vaccination and Epidemiology (CNVE) of Costa Rica approved today the immunization against COVID-19 of women who are breastfeeding, under prior...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Congratulates Joe Biden and Expresses Willingness to Promote a “Green and Inclusive Agenda”

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The Government of Costa Rica congratulated Joe Biden on his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States while expressing its willingness to...
    Read more

    Global Program Recruits Tico Teachers Who Wish to Work in the United States

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The organization Participate Learning opened the call for Costa Rican teachers and professors who want to participate in its global education program-
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years