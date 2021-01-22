Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock begins First Hemp Harvest in Costa Rica

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG) started the first official hemp harvest in Costa Rica. The crops of three varieties are located at the Jiménez Núñez Experimental Station in Cañas, Guanacaste. They are part of an investigation that aims to know the potential of hemp in Costa Rica.

“Today begins the harvest of cannabis materials to know the variety of this product and the uses, they may be industrial, medicinal oils, for cosmetics and different potential uses in Costa Rica,” explained Arturo Solórzano, director of the research.

“We are hoping to obtain, from the Legislative Assembly, the appropriate legislation to continue with the process and achieve that, in the short term, our farmers can enjoy a crop with so much benefit and as much opportunity as hemp has,” added the Minister of Agriculture, Renato Alvarado.