This Summer Smells Like the Mountains of Costa Rica

This Huele a Montaña (Smells Like Mountains) initiative has been developed by the different tourism chambers of each town and was born with the aim of allowing a sustainable reactivation of tourism.

The campaign also focuses its efforts on offering a series of discounts with the aim of attracting as many tourists as possible. To take advantage of summer, representatives of the Chamber of Tourism launch this campaign. Its success focuses on recalling the time and development of tourism in the national territory before the Pandemic.

There are four destinations, the same ones mentioned above. This summer smells of the mountain is focused on presenting a series of discounts for those who wish to visit any of these destinations.

Without a doubt, it is appropriate to mention that green is present and our forests are always adorned with the songs of the incredible number of birds that make life in this territory.

For its part, the Costa Rican Tourism Institute has expressed its congratulations to the private sector who, in this case, have been pioneers in presenting projects inspired to reactivate the tourism sector in our country.

On the other hand, the same organization invites both national and international tourists to take into account destinations like this one in (Mountains) where they can also carry out countless activities of different kinds, mountain biking, rafting, hiking, and the unique possibility of recharging with pure air.

It should be noted, according to Alberto López, general manager ofCosta Rican Tourism Institute(ITC), that in each of these activities, their cannot be forgotten or put aside the health protocols in order to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Similarly, Kevin Fallas, representative from the Tourism Chamber of Los Santos pointed out that “the objective of the campaign is to offer different alternatives and show that the mountains of Costa Rica can also be an ideal place to enjoy summer, we invite national and international tourists to be encouraged and live an experience unique in our country”.

As a curious fact, tour companies will offer a discount between 25% and 30%. While the gastronomic offer at charges of cafes and restaurants will generate discounts on their dishes that range between 20% and 40%.Each destination will hold raffles consisting of nights of lodging and different tours that will have the aforementioned destinations as tourist attractions.

Finally, for tourists interested in obtaining more details about these and other promotions in these destinations, we leave the following website at your absolute disposal where you can expand said information www.vamosaturistear.com