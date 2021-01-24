More
    National Geographic Dedicated a Report on a Mythical Hiking Route in Costa Rica

    Letting the Magic of Costa Rica be known the world over

    By TCRN STAFF
    The National Geographic Magazine presented a report on El Camino de Costa Rica, a hiking route in our country inspired by the Camino de Santiago. “Although it may not seem like it, there are still many places in Costa Rica to discover.

    Beyond the most popular tourist routes, the country still has much to offer. At least, that is what they thought at the Asociación Mar a Mar, the non-profit entity responsible for the development of the new hiking proposal in Costa Rica: a route that has everything to become an international mecca for lovers of great natural scenery.

    This journey, which lasts about 15 days, departs from Barra de Parismina in the Caribbean and ends in Quepos in the Pacific. Mar a Mar created the route to develop the different areas through which El Camino crosses and attract tourists from all over the world who can give these towns an impetus. Also, they highlight it as sustainable tourism that helps the communities in the area, as well as indigenous territories.

    Main Path for El Camino de Costa Rica

    Channels of Barra de Parismina-Cimarrones (Siquirres)

    Cimarrones (Siquirres) – Pacayitas (Turrialba)

    Pacayitas (Turrialba)-Tapantí National Park (Orosi)

    Tapantí National Park (Orosi) -Muñeco de Navarro (Orosi)

    Doll of Navarro (Orosi) – Cerro Alto (Cartago)

    Cerro Alto (Cartago) – Jardin de Dota (Dota)

    Jardin de Dota (Dota) -Nápoles (Tarrazú)

    Naples (Tarrazú) -Naranjillo (Tarrazú)

    Naranjillo (Tarrazú) -Quepos (Puntarenas)

