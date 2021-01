The Swiss airline Edelweiss Air was the latest to resume operations at the Juan Santamaría International Airport on December 23rd. Since then there has been no news about the return of any airline, but there has been the opening of new routes to Costa Rica by United Airlines, from San Francisco and Los Angeles, United States. So far, the only US airline that has not resumed operations in the country is Southwest Airlines.

This is the status of all airlines that now fly to the Juan Santamaría Airport, with a cut-off to January 20th, 2021, as part of the opening of air borders:

Aeroméxico: Resumed operations on October 18 to / from Mexico

Air Canada: Resumed operations on November 1 to / from Toronto

Air France: Resumed operations on October 31 to / from Paris

Air Transat: Suspended until further notice

Alaska: Resumed operation on November 20, from / to Los Angeles

Albatross: Suspended until further notice

American Airlines: Resumed operations on September 9 to / from Miami and Dallas. He resumed his operation on December 18, from / to Charlotte

Avianca: Resumed operations on November 1, from / to El Salvador and Bogotá

British Airways: Resumes operations this year (date not defined)

Condor: Information pending

Copa Airlines: Resumed operations to / from Panama on September 10. It resumed operations on November 23, from / to Guatemala

Delta: Resumed operations on November 2 to / from Atlanta. It resumed operations on December 17 to / from Los Angeles

Edelweiss: Resumed operations on December 23, from / to Zurich

Iberia: Resumed operations on August 3 to Madrid

Interjet: Pending information

JetBlue: Returned on November 1 to / from Fort Lauderdale. November 4 to / from Orlando.On November 20, from / to New York.On December 18, from / to Los Angeles. New route on December 20, from / to Los Angeles

KLM: Resumed operations on November 26 from / to Amsterdam

Latam: Resumes operations this year (date not defined)

Lufthansa: Resumed operations on August 5 to Frankfurt

Sansa: Available for charter flights

Skyway: Information pending

Southwest: Restarts operations this year (date undefined)

Spirit: Resumed operations in September, from / to Fort Lauderdale

United: Resumes operations to / from Chicago on November 7. It resumed operations to / from Denver, Los Angeles and Washington on December 19. New route on December 17, from / to Los Angeles.New route on December 19, from / to Denver.

Volaris: Resumed operations on October 29 to / from Mexico, via Guatemala. It resumed operations on November 26 to / from Cancun

WestJet: Waiting for information from the airline

Wingo: It resumed operations on December 4, from / to Bogotá