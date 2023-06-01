These Are the Concerts Coming in Costa Rica that Are Sold Out and Those that Still Have Tickets Available

Social media activity abounds with comments from those who complain about the rapid sale of tickets for different concerts, such as those of Juan Luis Guerra (in June 2023) and Red Hot Chili Peppers (in October 2023). In order to check them up, it is enough to enter the eticket.cr site to find the news that both presentations, which will take place at the National Stadium, do not have tickets available.

This medium learned that the production of the Dominican show requested authorization from the Ministry of Economy to sell more tickets than those initially authorized (due to the type of format). But to this day, lovers of bachata and merengue, as well as American rock who did not get tickets before will be left,justwanting to see them live.

And how are the other concerts going on?

To find out what the status of other concerts is, this medium reviewed sites such as eticket.ct and smarticket.net, where a good part of the musical shows on the way have been concentrated.

Here is the list:

Christian Nodal (June 17th, 2023, in Pedregal) – there are sold out locations or few tickets. One of them is VIP confinement and diamond confinement (tables). There are also enabled spaces on the 2 platforms.

GrupoFirme (July 29th, 2023, at the National Stadium)- The tickets are practically sold out and there are only a few spaces left in the eastern stalls, eastern balcony and eastern shadow.

Edén Muñoz (August 4th, 2023, in Pérez Zeledón)- It has some sold locations (the most expensive). They are available in diamond, platinum, and general categories.

Lucero &Mijares (August 13th, 2023, at the National Stadium)- The Superfan area is sold out; This is not the case in the rest of the locations, where there are tickets for sale.