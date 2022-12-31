The Path to Alcoholism Recovery, a Difficult but Rewarding Process

Alcoholism recovery calls for a trifecta of dedication, encouragement, and expert assistance, assisting the person in overcoming the situation. The first step is admitting that there is a problem with alcohol, admitting what it is doing to your life and that you need help to overcome it, this can be a challenging and emotional process.

READ MORE: The Consumption of Alcohol and Tobacco in Old Age

These are the main indicators that you may have an alcohol use disorder:

Drinking more or staying out later than you had planned to

A strong inclination or urge to consume alcohol

Failure to perform significant obligations or duties as a result of drinking

Having unfavorable effects from drinking, such as interpersonal troubles, financial challenges, or legal concerns

Consuming alcohol despite being aware that it is negatively impacting your life

Remember that if you identify any of these symptoms, go and seek help. It makes you braver to admit you need help and start the process of overcoming this addiction.

READ MORE: The Spiritual Consequences of Alcohol Consumption

Are you ready to change?

You may have tried to stop drinking alcohol many times in the past and feel that you have no control over it. Or maybe you’re thinking about quitting but aren’t sure if you’re ready to start. Change takes place in stages and over time. The first stage is to be ready to change.

The important steps that follow include:

Think about the advantages and disadvantages of stop drinking

Making small changes and thinking about how to deal with the tough parts, like what to do when you’re in a situation where you normally would drink

Many people go back and forth through the stages of change several times before the change really lasts. Plan ahead what you will do if you slip up. Try not to get discouraged.

Lifestyle changes that can help

To help control your alcohol use:

Avoid people you would normally drink with or places where you would drink.

Plan activities that you enjoy and that do not involve drinking.

Keep alcohol out of your home.

Follow your plan to manage the urge to drink. Remind yourself why you decided to stop drinking.

Talk to someone you trust when you feel like drinking.

Think of a kind but firm way to refuse to drink when offered a drink.

Receive help from others

After talking with your provider or an alcoholism counselor about your alcohol use, they will probably refer you to a support group or alcohol rehab program.

These programs:

Teach people about binge drinking and its effects.

Offer advice and support on how to stay away from alcohol.

Provide a safe space where you can talk with other people who have problems with alcohol.

You can also seek help and support from: