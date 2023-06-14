The Largest Field Of Sunflowers in the World: Costa Rica Will Shine With 1 Million Flowers

The Field of Sunflowers in Pital, known for its impressive display of sunflowers of different types and colors, is preparing for an upcoming harvest that promises to be the biggest yet.Erik Porras, course owner, has revealed exciting details about what visitors can expect this upcoming season on his trails.In an interview, Erik shared his thoughts on the success of the course and the incredible response it has received from visitors in previous seasons.

“The truth, even last season, I’m honest, we did a two-month season, February and March, and for a second we thought it was going to be like that, that it was going to rise and then it was going to fall, but no, it was maintained, thank God, throughout the month, that is, all two months it was maintained very well”, expressed Erik.

The sustained success and constant flow of tourists have led the Campo de Girasoles team to constantly look for ways to improve the experience for visitors.Erik announced with enthusiasm: “For this one that is coming, it will not be the exception. We are going to try to plant close to a million sunflowers, honestly, the most we have ever planted, which was the last harvest, we planted 350,000. Now let’s go more than double that amount.”

Surprises for visitors

The next harvest will last for a month and will feature various activities and surprises for visitors.Erik mentioned the desire to make the visit to the field a tradition for Costa Rican families during the month of the mother.

Other attractions

“We are going to make it longer, we always see how to improve it in each harvest and this coming one will not be the exception,” he said.In addition to the sunflowers, the field will offer other attractions and special photo sessions. Erik highlighted: “We are going to have other new sessions and, likewise, keep the theme of the mothers’ tour. And the mothers, even if they go during the week, we are going to give them what is the sunflower that the son gives it to them, so a special and beautiful way”.

The Field of Sunflowers has become an important tourist attraction in the North Zone of Costa Rica, and Erik wants this new season to boost the local economy and provide an unforgettable experience for visitors.”The idea is that people take photos, but also get to know the Pital area. We want the sunflower field to boost the local economy,” he said.

With a combination of natural beauty, guided tours, incredible photography, and a connection to the local community, Campo de Girasoles promises to be a must-see destination for nature lovers and those looking for a unique experience in Costa Rica.