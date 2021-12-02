The Jacó Impact Christmas Campaign Started

For the fourth consecutive year, the work team of the Jacó Impact Movement and the Hotel Marriott Los Sueños decided to carry out the Christmas 2021 Campaign.It is mostly about making a collection of gifts (toys, school supplies, personal care, clothes or a special detail), all for exactly 223 children from the Garabito area, in Costa Rica.Each boy and each girl will receive a detail full of magic and a lot of love; If you wish, you can also give the team $ 25 to purchase the gift.

For more information regarding the campaign, contact 84384327, you can go directly to make the delivery until December 22nd, at Jacó Impact, local 23 of JacóWalk, they are available from Monday to Friday from 1 to 6 P.M.

Christmas fair throughout December

An idea of ​​the entrepreneurial pillar of Jacó Impact is developing, in support of entrepreneurs in the Garabito area; The purpose is to make a virtual Christmas fair during December, the interested party would pay 10,000 colones and from the network they would make four publications a month and eight stories, in addition, they are thinking of relating it to what the green market is.

Very active

Throughout the month of December, Christmas will be lived with solidarity and joy in Jacó Impact, which throughout this year 2021 kept working for the benefit of the community of Jacó, with interventions in Herradura beach, the various courses for children, young people and adults, talks for women and entrepreneurs, craft fairs and the green market that cannot be missed.