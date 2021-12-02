More
    Search
    TCRN
    Updated:

    The Jacó Impact Christmas Campaign Started

    There are already 4 consecutive years of teamwork to fill Costa Rican children's Christmas with magic

    By Beleida Delgado
    6
    0

    Must Read

    Beleida Delgado

    For the fourth consecutive year, the work team of the Jacó Impact Movement and the Hotel Marriott Los Sueños decided to carry out the Christmas 2021 Campaign.It is mostly about making a collection of gifts (toys, school supplies, personal care, clothes or a special detail), all for exactly 223 children from the Garabito area, in Costa Rica.Each boy and each girl will receive a detail full of magic and a lot of love; If you wish, you can also give the team $ 25 to purchase the gift.

    For more information regarding the campaign, contact 84384327, you can go directly to make the delivery until December 22nd, at Jacó Impact, local 23 of JacóWalk, they are available from Monday to Friday from 1 to 6 P.M.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Christmas fair throughout December

    An idea of ​​the entrepreneurial pillar of Jacó Impact is developing, in support of entrepreneurs in the Garabito area; The purpose is to make a virtual Christmas fair during December, the interested party would pay 10,000 colones and from the network they would make four publications a month and eight stories, in addition, they are thinking of relating it to what the green market is.

    Very active

    Throughout the month of December, Christmas will be lived with solidarity and joy in Jacó Impact, which throughout this year 2021 kept working for the benefit of the community of Jacó, with interventions in Herradura beach, the various courses for children, young people and adults, talks for women and entrepreneurs, craft fairs and the green market that cannot be missed.

    banner

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceMaria Donaire TCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleVisit the Manuel Antonio Park and Experience a Side of Costa Rica the World Has Never Seen Before
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TCRNBeleida Delgado -

    The Jacó Impact Christmas Campaign Started

    For the fourth consecutive year, the work team of the Jacó Impact Movement and the Hotel Marriott Los Sueños decided to carry out the Christmas 2021 Campaign.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER