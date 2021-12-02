Costa Rican Real Estate Brokers Announce International Congress for the Year 2022

Recently, the CCCBR announced important information that reveals will be the presentation of the Costa Rica 2022 Real Estate Congress, it will be held on September 22 and 23 in a renowned hotel of international stature located in Escazú.

It will be a unique event since various specialists are expected to participate in it, who will present a series of topics of collective interest, in which cryptocurrencies, real estate, and construction and technology stand out. These types of events are held in order to offer a kind of guide to entrepreneurs about conducting and optimizing business.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

What is planned for the event

For September, especially for the 21st of the month, it is planned that everything related to Costa Rican issues will be held in said congress. Likewise, the president of the chamber commented that “they will illustrate the situation and prospects of the Costa Rican real estate market in the future.”

Also coupled with this, it is expected that recommendations will be given to improve the quality of the processes in the companies this in order to attract foreign investment in order to enhance the competitiveness of the country.

In another vein, the congress is expected to be focused on the international real estate business on September 22. In this part it is important to highlight that the congress will count with the presentation of special guests from different parts of the world in which countries such as the United States, Mexico, and Panama stand out.

With reference to the schedule in which these activities will take place, it will be between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. As for the costs of the same for members of the Chamber, it will be $ 125 while $ 175 will be for foreigners and other attending public. It is appropriate to point out that for the development of both presentations there will be refreshments.

Meaning of this congress for the Sector

Ofelia Ulloa, president of the Latin American real estate confederation (CILA) and international director of the chamber of real estate brokers, commented that investors are currently looking for a country that offers a universal health system with a strategic location and where human resources and legal security be excellent.

Likewise, Pablo Guir, president of the Chamber of Property Owners of Costa Rica, made known that the free zones and the real estate sector are the main components that have helped to try to stabilize the country’s economy and therefore the realization of this type of events is what is needed to complete the consolidation of the economic reactivation of the country.