The Best Time of Year to Play Golf in Costa Rica: Weather, Seasons, and More

Costa Rica is a nature-lovers paradise, teeming with jungle scenery, active volcanoes, and beautiful beaches. It’s a destination that should be on everyone’s bucket list… And yes, that includes golf lovers!

As well as being a tropical heaven, it’s also a great golfing destination. It might not be the first place you think of when you consider a golfing vacation, but trust us—you’ll be missing out if you don’t give it a try.

Here’s all you need to know about the best time of year to play golf in Costa Rica, based on a number of factors. Whenever you choose to go, though, you won’t regret the choice!

Why Golfers Should Visit Costa Rica

Costa Rica isn’t really known for its golf, but that means it does have certain advantages over other places. Here’s why Costa Rica should be on your golfing list.

Beautiful Scenery

A large part of golf is spending time surrounded by nature. One of the best things about the destination is that it’s filled with absolutely stunning nature… Possibly nature that you’ve never experienced before.

Although we highly recommend taking a few day trips to see some of the waterfalls, volcanoes, and sunsets, if you don’t have time, the golf courses themselves are spectacular. Aside from the lush tropical vegetation, which you’ll find on golf courses throughout the region, the views include mountains, volcanoes, lakes, and the ocean.

Whether you choose to limit your visits to golf courses or visit some of the other scenic spots, you’ll be in awe of the beauty surrounding you.

Lovely Golf Courses

Costa Rica may not be known for its golf, but there are some magnificent courses to play. Many are private resort courses, but if you want to get in on them, you can scour the internet beforehand to find a member who might invite you along for a round. Some are public and are also well worth the play.

Green fees vary depending on the course and the amenities. Here are some of the courses worth checking out in Costa Rica. Some are more forgiving, others are dramatic and challenging. Whatever your level, there’s a golf course that will suit you!

Cariari Country Club

Osa Golf Course

Valle del Sol Golf Course

Los Delfines Golf & Country Club

Papagayo Golf & Country Club

La Iguana Golf Course

Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo

Hacienda Pinilla

Reserva Conchal Golf Club

Warm Weather

Costa Rica is lovely and warm year-round. If you live in a cold area and you’re used to playing golf in cooler conditions, you’ll love the tropical weather here. It’s the perfect weather to spend outdoors!

Just remember to keep yourself safe under the sun. Wear sunscreen, reapply it often, and make sure to stay hydrated. You may not notice yourself dehydrating as you walk the course, so take enough water with you that you can sip consistently throughout your round.

Away from Tourists

Although Costa Rica is a tourist destination, the tourists aren’t usually there for golf. If you find yourself here in peak season, you’re bound to find other people enjoying the scenery and the lovely beaches.

But many of them won’t be spending time on the golf course. If you’re here to play golf, you can look forward to a space away from the hustle and bustle that you might find in the more tourist-heavy places.

That’s not to say you won’t ever find a tourist on the course. But the golf course is likely to be much quieter and more tranquil than beaches, volcanoes, waterfalls, and national parks. Don’t miss your chance to experience these attractions, but know that a quiet, peaceful place awaits you on the golf course.

Best Time of Year to Play Golf in Costa Rica

While Costa Rica is fairly warm year-round and is always beautiful, some times of the year might suit you better than others. It depends largely on what exactly you want to do while you’re there, the seasons, and the cost. These factors will differ from person to person, so this is just advice—make your decision based on your own personal needs and wants.

We recommend May or November. Here’s why!

Golf

Weather

There are two main seasons in Costa Rica—the dry season and the green season, which is the wetter season of the two. In the dry season, between December and April, the weather is drier (but not completely dry) and warm.

January is peak season, being the holidays and warm. March and April are the country’s hottest months, with temperatures reaching over 90 degrees Fahrenheit on the beach… And possibly on the golf course as well.

May to November is the wet season, also known as the green season because everything blooms and grows! Typically, this season has bright, sunny mornings and rain in the early afternoon, which means you need to plan your excursions more carefully.

September and October are the peaks of the rainy season, so your golfing days may be limited. Rainy days are still fantastic for spotting wildlife and marveling at the jungle vegetation, but you may be frustrated with the lack of golfing opportunities.

Cost

If you’re looking for the best value for money, you can plan your holiday around peak/off-peak times. The most cost-effective time to visit Costa Rica is during the rainy season, but you may not get your money’s worth in terms of golf due to the weather.

It’s worth noting that hotels often raise their prices in July and August, as there’s a little influx of visitors due to the rain easing up and the summer vacation traffic. December and January are usually priced high, and rates spike during Easter and Spring Break.

Our Final Conclusion

The best time of year to play golf in Costa Rica depends on you! However, based on weather and cost, we can narrow it down for those first-timers who aren’t sure how to get their money’s worth.

If you want to play the most golf possible and take advantage of the cooler weather, heading there in May is your best option. It’s beginning to cool down after the summer season and the rainy weather hasn’t quite kicked in yet, allowing you more time on the course. Hotel prices also drop around this time.

On the other hand, if you’d prefer a bit of heat and you’re okay with potentially higher prices, November is an excellent choice. At this point, the rains are easing up, the vegetation is amazing, and the country is preparing for (but not yet experiencing) the influx of summer traffic, so prices are still decent. Up to you!

