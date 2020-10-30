More
    Teachings for the Smallest of the House

    Learning in the child ...

    By TCRN STAFF
    The child observes his surroundings and is comparing, classifying and analyzing. Thus he progressively establishes relationships and categories (high-low, big-small, many-few)
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The child observes his surroundings and is comparing, classifying and analyzing. Thus he progressively establishes relationships and categories (high-low, big-small, many-few). Here are some of the ideal routines for the little ones in the house.

    Routines and the repetition of activities and sequences are essential at this stage, as they allow you to discover concepts like before and after, differentiate the times of the day and feel safe, something essential for you to gain autonomy.

    She wants to be independent, but is often frustrated because she fails to master many skills that she is beginning to relish. Tantrums reach their peak around the age of two.

    How to stimulate young children?

    Children learn by playing. The game allows the child to make their own decisions, planning, building, etc .; In addition to developing your creativity, playing games allows you to experience the feeling of mastery. In the game they practice new skills, discover the properties of everyday objects and interact with others …

    Their vocabulary undergoes great advances in this age: we must talk to them while we go for a walk, when we see new things, in our daily activities – at lunchtime, or when making dinner.

    From the age of two, children move from parallel play to sharing games with other children. They need opportunities to socialize with other children, although they will not yet want to share their toys and cannot obey the rules of a game yet.

    The two years is the stage of imitation. The games focus on activities that adults do every day. They spend hours cleaning, feeding the dolls, scolding their babies…

    1. Play with your imagination

    A box can be a little house; an armchair, a boat, and the sea, the floor that mom is scrubbing.

    1. Stimulates your coordination

    Play to throw a ball through the air, to kick the ball. This will improve your skill.

    1. Work your fine motor skills

    Making necklaces out of macaroni or large beads improves your fine motor skills. Always under your control because he also likes to explore his body and the beads can end up in his nose or mouth.

    1. Stimulates your sense of balance

    Move around the house imitating movements: walk on tiptoe, with your heels, waving your arms like wings, jumping, etc.

    1. Help him develop his powers of observation

    Finding objects of a certain color is a good game for trips or long waits.

    1. Teach him to love books

    Read stories to him every day. You should set a time of day so that it becomes a pleasant ritual.

    1. Encourage him to imitate

    Ask him to prepare food for you, to help you dress the babies and gradually encourage him to develop more activities: “now we are going to make us go to the doctor: you look at me and heal me.”

    1. Teach him to play with other children

    Taking him to the park, motivating him to play with other children, respect his toys and share his are simple tasks that allow him to grow.

    Routines that will make a difference and will gradually become a routine in your little one’s day-to-day. So don’t stop putting them into practice at home and you will immediately notice the difference.

    Source TCRN STAFF
    Via Héctor Méndez
