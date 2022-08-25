More
    Series of Whirlwinds in Cartago are an “Atypical” Phenomenon, According to the IMN

    IMN and the Municipality of Cartago announce a possible agreement to install meteorological instruments that anticipate climatic events

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    After the third whirlwind that occurred in Cartago on Tuesday, August 23rd at the Residencial González Ángulo, Werner Stolz, director of the National Meteorological Institute (IMN), described these natural phenomena in a month as “atypical”.

    The first of these occurred on the previous August 2nd in La Lima, where 10 affected houses were reported; the second was on August 11th in San Blas, where 20 homes were affected.

    Quite atypical

    “The three whirlwinds are quite atypical because between 2010 and 2021 a study was carried out and there were around six whirlwinds, mainly in western sectors of the Central Valley; the fact that there are three in less than 23 days is quite atypical, it is not normal, we have been having many references because people currently have a better way to document this type of event,” said the meteorologist. He noted that the reason why they are atypical is because it is not normal for three phenomena to occur in the same area in the same month.

    “The months in which they occur the most are June and September, but even so in a period of 10 years we have had nine whirlwinds in the month of September and eight in the month of June. August is not one of the months in which the most registered,” he said. Stolz said that these whirlwinds are related to westerly winds coming from the Pacific as a result of the La Niña phenomenon.

    Announce possible agreement

    The director of the National Meteorological Institute proposed to the mayor of Cartago, Mario Redondo, to establish an agreement with the objective of installing meteorological instruments whose function is to anticipate and study the different phenomena that have developed in the province.

    “Because we can really establish stations at key points in such a way that we can incorporate science so that the population is informed and makes decisions and strengthen forecasts in the face of these phenomena,” said Stolz. The head of the local government said that they hope to talk soon with the IMN in order to deepen this agreement and make it effective.

    “The objective is to predict or anticipate climate behavior in the area and take action against the effects. There are three events in a month and the fact that they are located in an area is a particularity and that draws the attention of which we want to analyze if there is any particularity to explain that it is producing it,” Redondo said.

