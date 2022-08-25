Costa Rica Becomes one of the World’s Favorite Destinations for Surfing

The Pacific coast is the one with the most surf spots, and most of these are in the province of Guanacaste, in the northwest of the country, although there are also beaches in the Central Pacific and the South Zone, as well as in the Caribbean. In 2016, Costa Rica won the ISA World Surfing Games venue for the second time in history.

Participants from 28 countries gathered at Jacó Beach, a reference point for international surfers, in one of the most successful events in the history of the International Surfing Association world championships.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

In addition, on June 25th, the thirteenth accessible beach in Costa Rica, Playa Herradura, was inaugurated, making the practice of surfing accessible to all people, and making this sport an accessible and inclusive experience.

The best beaches

Guanacaste

Although there is a wide variety of beaches for surfing, the best in Costa Rica are mainly found in four regions. In Guanacaste, there are three of the best beaches for surfing in the country.

First of all, Potrero Grande beach, which offers excellent waves and winds to practice this sport, and which must be reached by boat from Playas del Coco.

“Cali” Muñoz performing one of his maneuvers on the wave’s top

Second, Playa Negra has hotels, cabins and camping areas, as well as restaurants and bars. It can be reached through the northeast of the country, crossing the Friendship Bridge of the Tempisque River and it is advisable to do so in a 4×4 vehicle.

Finally, Roca Bruja beach, located in the Santa Rosa National Park, stands out for its fast waves with perfect tubes, which make it one of the favorite beaches for surfers.

This beach can be accessed by sea or by land in a 4×4. Other recommended beaches in this region for surfing are: Naranjo beach, Grande beach, Tamarindo, Langosta beach, Avellanas, Junquillal and Nosara.

Central Pacific

The second of the surfing regions is located in the Central Pacific. The most characteristic city and meeting point for international surfers is the city of Jacó, which offers a huge variety of hotels and accommodations, as well as restaurants, bars, entertainment centers and shops.

Jacó beach is among the best beaches in Costa Rica for surfing. In addition, other recommended beaches in the Central Pacific are Playa Escondida and Boca Barranca, the latter being one of the favorites due to its long wave with an approximate length of 950 meters.

Another beach with great recognition in the world of surfing is Playa Hermosa, known for being one of the beaches with the most constant waves in the world.

In addition to these, other beaches that attract surfers are: Esterillos, Palo Seco, Bejuco, Dominical, Isla Damas and Manuel Antonio. These beaches are accessible and have hotels, cabins, restaurants and transportation that allow easy access to them.

South Pacific

In the South Pacific region is Cabo Matapalo, a beach that offers world-renowned waves and is located about 20 km from the Corcovado National Park.

Descending to the south of Golfito, you will find Pavones beach, which has one of the best waves in the world, with more than 1 kilometer of travel. From Punta Banco down the coast to the south, there are a series of beaches with right and left waves for 4 kilometers, which is why this area is also very popular with surfers, although it is not highly recommended for swimming. . To get to them it is necessary to go in a 4×4 due to the complexity of the roads.

Caribbean

And finally, the Caribbean area is noteworthy. Puerto Viejo, also known as Salsa Brava for its waves and barrels of great size and strength, is one of the most visited beaches by basic level surfers, but it is also recommended for those who have mastered the sport.

Surfers

Approximately two kilometers from this beach is Cocles, another beach with good waves for surfing as well as some famous lifeguard posts among athletes.

Other recommended beaches are Playa Bonita and Isla Uvita, which has world-renowned waves, but which can only be accessed by sea. For surfers looking for a more peaceful place in the Caribbean area, Manzanillo is a city where there are numerous accommodations and beaches suitable for surfing such as Punta Mona and Playa Grande Manzanillo.