5 Must-see Natural Wonders of Costa Rica

Costa Rica, a pioneer in ecotourism, with its exuberant tropical forests that contain great biodiversity, its volcanic views and Caribbean beaches make it a great destination for adventure tourism.

With a quarter of the country under protection to preserve nature, Costa Rica is a model country in terms of caring for the environment. Because of its exotic flora and fauna, with its extensive nature reserves and national parks, Costa Rica is a place that goes beyond the usual Caribbean beaches. Do not hesitate and come to know …

Poas Volcano

With two crater lakes, constant eruptions of geysers and exotic birds it sounds like a natural wonder without a doubt. The Poas volcano is unique, so much so that it is frequented by scientists from all over the world to carry out constant studies of the place. For this and for much more, if you come to Costa Rica, it is an unmissable place to visit.

Chirripo Mountain

With an altitude of 3,820 meters above sea level, Chirripo Mountain is the top of the world in Costa Rica. Not to be surprised, this peak is located in a national park that bears the same name.

With its phenomenal height the summit gives rise to unusual ecosystems. Chirripo Mountain is home to a wide variety of plant and animal life despite the damage caused by forest fires that the area has suffered.

Arenal Volcano

The Arenal volcano is the most active among the many volcanoes that Costa Rica has, which makes it more special for the Costa Rican natives. With eruptions like those in 1968 that affected more than 200 square kilometers of land, this dangerous place is one of the most visited by tourists from around the world. You can also see Lake Arenal and an extremely interesting landscape.

Monteverde Reserve

Not all the beauties of the world have such a particular access as the Monteverde reserve, the path surrounded by dense jungle allows us to appreciate the variety of plant species. We will also find a very interesting fauna with the possibility of observing animals such as felines, marsupials, wild pigs, tapirs and more than 450 different species of birds.

The reserve was created in 1972 and receives more than 70,000 people who yearn to circulate on the magnificent trails. Something to highlight is that you can camp in the park for those more daring tourists and be part of an experience difficult to forget.

Coco island

The Isla de Coco national park, also known as the island of ecology, rewards the people who visit it with a delicate beauty. This island of Costa Rica has a unique nature and its particular climate makes it difficult to find a space similar to this in the world.

Finally, we can find a wide variety of marine flora and fauna, which is incredible for such a small portion of the island. So now you know, if you are a fan of ecotourism and adventure tourism this place is the one for you.