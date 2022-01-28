Sculpture in the Form of a Sailfish Created With Plastic Seeks To Raise Awareness about the Use of This Material in Costa Rica

A sculpture in the shape of a sailfish will go through several shopping centers owned by PortafolioInmobiliario to raise awareness about the disproportionate use of plastic.

The piece is 13 meters long and 4.5 meters high, for which 3,000 plastic bottles collected in Queposwere used. The sculpture will be in shopping centers between January 13th and April 13th.

TerrazasLindora: From January 13 to February 16

Escazú Village: From February 16 to March 16

Mango Plaza: March 16 to April 13

“With this journey of the sailfish we call for action and more responsible practices with the environment for the well-being of all Costa Ricans,” said Ana Laura Rojas, Real Estate Portfolio Marketing Manager.

Let’s do it

90 volunteers from the Quepos community participated in the creation of the piece, including Boys Scouts and children from the FundaciónValoresSaprissa.Also, staff from BancoPromerica, a group of women organized by the Municipality of Quepos, as well as workers from private companies and public entities collaborated with this work.

The piece has been produced since 2019 and participated in a social art contest in Germany, where it won fifth place among more than 550 participating works from around the world.

“It is important, as a society, to understand that we have an active role in protecting the environment and the impact of the irresponsible use of single-use plastic,” said Jeff Duchesneau, manager of Marina Pez Vela.The design of the sculpture was in charge of the artists Albán Corrales and GibránTabash.