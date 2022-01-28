More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    Sculpture in the Form of a Sailfish Created With Plastic Seeks To Raise Awareness about the Use of This Material in Costa Rica

    Made with 3,000 plastic bottles collected in Quepos

    By TCRN STAFF
    11
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    A sculpture in the shape of a sailfish will go through several shopping centers owned by PortafolioInmobiliario to raise awareness about the disproportionate use of plastic.

    The piece is 13 meters long and 4.5 meters high, for which 3,000 plastic bottles collected in Queposwere used. The sculpture will be in shopping centers between January 13th and April 13th.

    TIP: Get updates on upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on what's happening around you! Click here.

    Take note of the dates and places where it will be exhibited:

    TerrazasLindora: From January 13 to February 16

    Escazú Village: From February 16 to March 16

    Mango Plaza: March 16 to April 13

    “With this journey of the sailfish we call for action and more responsible practices with the environment for the well-being of all Costa Ricans,” said Ana Laura Rojas, Real Estate Portfolio Marketing Manager.

    Let’s do it

    90 volunteers from the Quepos community participated in the creation of the piece, including Boys Scouts and children from the FundaciónValoresSaprissa.Also, staff from BancoPromerica, a group of women organized by the Municipality of Quepos, as well as workers from private companies and public entities collaborated with this work.

    The piece has been produced since 2019 and participated in a social art contest in Germany, where it won fifth place among more than 550 participating works from around the world.

    “It is important, as a society, to understand that we have an active role in protecting the environment and the impact of the irresponsible use of single-use plastic,” said Jeff Duchesneau, manager of Marina Pez Vela.The design of the sculpture was in charge of the artists Albán Corrales and GibránTabash.

    https://gnosiscr.com/
    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get Updates On Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With Upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourcePaula Ruiz
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleWomen of Costa Rica It Is Time to Empower Yourself!
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Sculpture in the Form of a Sailfish Created With Plastic Seeks To Raise Awareness about the Use of This Material in Costa Rica

    Sculpture in the Form of a Sailfish Created With Plastic Seeks To Raise Awareness about the Use of This Material in Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Interested in Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica? Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Get Updates.

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERand get updates on Costa Rican Retreats & Events.