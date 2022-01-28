More
    Jorge Drexler Will Fill Costa Ricans With“Pura Vida”

    For the third time, the date was set for the Uruguayan singer to appear in Costa Rica, following sanitary measures due to the pandemic...

    At the request of the Costa Rican public, Jorge Drexler, a Uruguayan singer with a very successful career, will come to Costa Rica and perform in concert on March 6th.The presentation is called “Silencio”, and will be at the Mélico Salazar Popular Theater. Tickets can be purchased through the eticket.cr platform.

    It is worth noting that the singer-songwriter returns to the country after the cancellation of his concerts in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In those days, Drexler wrote the song “Codo con codo” and received a nomination for Song of the Year at the Latin Grammys.

    A very complete artist

    Jorge Drexler, is musician, singer, songwriter, actor and also a doctor, winner of the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2005 for his song “Al otrolado del río”.A large part of his works have been performed by renowned singers such as: Mercedes Sosa, Pablo Milanés, Shakira, Ana Torroja, the Israeli David Broza, Rosario Flores, Jovanotti, PaulinhoMoska, VítorRamil, Silvina Moreno, among others.

    Do you know about what happened at the Oscars with Jorge Drexler?

    The organization of the Oscar Awards ceremony a couple of years ago decided that the Uruguayan singer-songwriter Jorge Drexler should not perform his song, up to that time nominated in the category of best-unreleased song for a film of his song “Al otrolado del rio” in the film “The Motorcycle Diaries”, because Drexler was not a well-known figure enough to do it. Despite not agreeing with the decision, Drexler accepted the measures taken and clarified that the unfortunate incident was on the part of the organizers of the event and not the Academy.

    During the delivery of the Oscar Awards, the song was performed by actor Antonio Banderas accompanied by guitarist Carlos Santana. Days before, Drexler had shown his disagreement with this fact, so when he came to receive the award instead of giving the respective acceptance speech, he performed a fragment of his song a cappella, somehow getting his revenge.

