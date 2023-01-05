More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Record Tourism in National Parks: 2022 Visitation Would Be the Highest in the Last 5 Years

    By TCRN STAFF
    11
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Tourist visitation to the Costa Rican national parks has already exceeded that achieved in years like 2020, with just over 1.1 million people, and in 2021, with 1.7 million tourists. Only during the third quarter of 2022, more than 1.8 million tourists are already registered, for which this year could exceed the 2.2 million visitors of 2019, according to data from the National System of Conservation Areas (Sinac).

    2022 also registers the highest number of visits by foreign tourists in the last 5 years, with more than 1 million people, surpassing the highest record of more than 970,000 foreigners in 2019. “National parks offer an opportunity to enjoy the most diverse landscapes through multiple options for contemplation and recreation, associated with the service offerings offered by the closest urban destinations”, said Rafael Gutiérrez, executive director of Sinac. Paying attention to the instructions of the park rangers, not leaving the trails, following the signs and not interacting with wildlife are part of the constant recommendations to enjoy the visit to Protected Areas. For the better comfort of visitors, the national parks will remain open with tourist attention included during the end and beginning of the year.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Learn how to describe the purpose of the image(opens in a new tab).
    SourceAllan Madriz
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    Get to Know the Bijagua a Tropical Plant of our Costa Rican Forests Widely Used by our Ancestors
    Next article
    2022: A Year of Extreme Weather in Costa Rica Closes with “Record” Rainfall and Drought
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    2022: A Year of Extreme Weather in Costa Rica Closes with “Record” Rainfall and Drought

    The La Niña phenomenon caused 2022 to close with the highest figures in terms of the rainiest years, and also on the list
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »