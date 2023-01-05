Record Tourism in National Parks: 2022 Visitation Would Be the Highest in the Last 5 Years

Tourist visitation to the Costa Rican national parks has already exceeded that achieved in years like 2020, with just over 1.1 million people, and in 2021, with 1.7 million tourists. Only during the third quarter of 2022, more than 1.8 million tourists are already registered, for which this year could exceed the 2.2 million visitors of 2019, according to data from the National System of Conservation Areas (Sinac).

2022 also registers the highest number of visits by foreign tourists in the last 5 years, with more than 1 million people, surpassing the highest record of more than 970,000 foreigners in 2019. “National parks offer an opportunity to enjoy the most diverse landscapes through multiple options for contemplation and recreation, associated with the service offerings offered by the closest urban destinations”, said Rafael Gutiérrez, executive director of Sinac. Paying attention to the instructions of the park rangers, not leaving the trails, following the signs and not interacting with wildlife are part of the constant recommendations to enjoy the visit to Protected Areas. For the better comfort of visitors, the national parks will remain open with tourist attention included during the end and beginning of the year.