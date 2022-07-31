More
    Search
    TCRN
    Updated:

    National Parks Online Ticket Sales Increased by 80% in Costa Rica

    By TCRN STAFF
    1
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    More than 611 thousand online reservations to enter our national parks were registered during the first half of 2022. This represents an increase of 80% compared to the same period in 2021, according to the National System of Conservation Areas (Sinac).

    National Parks
    A tourist enjoying an impressive view to one of the many Costa Rica’s volcanoes

    More than ¢4 billion in revenues are reported for these reservations in the first six months of 2022. “With the implementation of this technological system, tourist attention was strengthened and it facilitated the attainment of economic resources as a result of a new style of customer service. visitors”, said Rafael Gutiérrez, director of Sinac.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    In this sense, the Poás Volcano, Manuel Antonio, Chirripó, Barva Volcano, Tortuguero, Irazú Volcano, San Lucas Island and Tapantí are the 8 National Parks in which entrance can be reserved through the Purchase and Reservation System (Sicore). ofSinac.

    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceLa República
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous articleGuanacastecans Proudly Share Their Customs and Traditions
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Guanacastecans Proudly Share Their Customs and Traditions

    This year, the celebration was held last Friday, July 22nd, at the Jesús de Nazareth School in Liberia...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER