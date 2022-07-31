National Parks Online Ticket Sales Increased by 80% in Costa Rica

More than 611 thousand online reservations to enter our national parks were registered during the first half of 2022. This represents an increase of 80% compared to the same period in 2021, according to the National System of Conservation Areas (Sinac).

A tourist enjoying an impressive view to one of the many Costa Rica’s volcanoes

More than ¢4 billion in revenues are reported for these reservations in the first six months of 2022. “With the implementation of this technological system, tourist attention was strengthened and it facilitated the attainment of economic resources as a result of a new style of customer service. visitors”, said Rafael Gutiérrez, director of Sinac.

In this sense, the Poás Volcano, Manuel Antonio, Chirripó, Barva Volcano, Tortuguero, Irazú Volcano, San Lucas Island and Tapantí are the 8 National Parks in which entrance can be reserved through the Purchase and Reservation System (Sicore). ofSinac.