More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    Costa Rica, the Country of Eternal Spring

    Did you know that in Costa Rica there are countless plants that help us considerably to combat stress and anxiety?

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Plants have a positive effect on our health, such as being natural ventilation systems that help eliminate polluting gases from our home. Which contributes to a number of organic compounds in the air.

    The United States is the main market for Costa Rican plants. The country has more than 200 varieties of ornamental plants, and more than 1,200 varieties of flowers and foliage. It also has a special certification by the Foreign Trade Promoter of Costa Rica. “PROCOMER” that certifies its quality and sustainability.

    TIP: Get updates on upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on what's happening around you! Click here.

    In international trade, the demand for flowers is characterized by a high degree of concentration for the product of origin. The preferences of the species vary according to their destination market.

    The production of flowers has become an important sector in the economy for several countries that depend on agriculture, basically 3 sectors benefit from the flower market, specifically production-distribution, auctioneers and financiers.

    Meeting face to face with this sector

    Although it is true that the world as we know it today has undergone various transformations, one of them perhaps the most important lies in the recent Covi-19 pandemic and its impacts, this sector has managed to get ahead.

    This is how Hernán Árias announces it, manager and owner of Flores Del Rio; who tells us how he managed to move forward with his project and passion for flowers creating a new niche ofmarket through the production, arrangement and distribution of different wedding bouquet options that became a success in different strategic points and supermarkets in the main cities of the United States, Canada and Europe.

    Since flowers are a perishable and quite delicate product, Hernán tells us how his organization decided to ally with the Costa Rican Foreign Trade Promoter PROCOMER in search of new final destinations for its products.

    Another of the flower grower who expresses his opinion about this market is WillianQuiros, president of the Llano Grande Flower Association, who indicates that the market is progressively taking shape, matching figures to those obtained before the partial stoppage by Covid-19. He is emphatic in mentioning that one of the most sought-after flowers internationally are “Daisies” and “Lilies”, due to their attractive shape and intense colors.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    RESONANCE – Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get Updates On Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With Upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceDaysi Romano TCRN Staff
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous articleNational Parks Online Ticket Sales Increased by 80% in Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TCRNTCRN STAFF -

    National Parks Online Ticket Sales Increased by 80% in Costa Rica

    More than 611 thousand online reservations to enter our national parks were registered during the first half of 2022.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Interested in Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica? Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Get Updates.

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERand get updates on Costa Rican Retreats & Events.