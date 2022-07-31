After 2 Years, Mother’s Day Will Be Celebrated without Restrictions

Mother’s Day, considered the third most important day for commercial activity, after Christmas and Black Friday, can be enjoyed without restrictions, after 2 years of the pandemic. With a total reopening, both the tourism and gastronomic sectors are positive and invite people to responsibly enjoy all the available offers and promotions that are launched this season.

In addition, they recommend making reservations on time, even taking advantage of the whole week and not August 15th itself. Entrepreneurs are urged to hire more staff to supply and who can offer good service, advises the Costa Rican Chamber of Restaurants and Related (Cacore). “Mother’s Day is an important generator of sales, we are very happy and we believe that this week will behave in a very positive way, we have very good expectations”, said Mauricio Rodríguez, president of Cacore.

He also recalled that, although there are no restrictions, we are still in an important moment of the pandemic and we must not be careless. Measures such as hand washing and the use of masks by employees are part of the measures that are reinforced in restaurants.

Representatives of the tourism sector also have high expectations for the economic recovery of the country. “The tourist activity feels very excited and positive that after two years we will be able to celebrate as we all want, without any type of restriction and this is very positive for the country”, said Bary Roberts, president of Tourism for Costa Rica.

He highlights a large number of offers in hotels, not only luxury but for all budgets, which also allow other recreational activities to be explored. “80% of the hotels have less than 40 rooms, which means that we have a wide range of accommodation of all types and rates, which are also a base to explore other destinations in the country”, added Roberts.

In 2021, 1 in 5 businesses reported good sales during Mother’s Day, reflecting an improvement compared to 2020. Despite this, the figures are still below those before the pandemic, according to a study carried out by the Costa Rican Chamber of Commerce. In this sense, 1 out of 3 businesses reported that sales were poor, and on average, 76% of 2019 sales were reached; that is, a figure close to ₡ 29 billion. The restrictions on events, capacity, license plate circulation, along with high unemployment, weighed on the results.