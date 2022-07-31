If You Want to Go Fast, Go Alone; If You Want to Go Far,Go Accompanied

Going accompanied or going alone? That is the question…

In sport, like in many other disciplines, we always find people on both sides. Some people prefer to train accompanied and others believe that they better achieve their goals alone. But what is the best?

As in most cases, that depends; it depends on each one of us but the social factor is something that drives us to improve our state of mind and better develop our skills.

Of course, choosing well is very important. A good partner with the same goals as yours will make you better day by day. Otherwise, what you are going to achieve is that your potential is not developed properly.

What do you need to take into account when choosing your gym partner?

Similar to when we “choose” a sentimental partner, there are emotional factors that tip the balance to one side or the other. Anyway, here are some tips so you can choose who to train in the most rational way possible:

• Find a partner who has the same or similar physical characteristics as you. In this way, you can help each other and progress together.

• A partner with the same motivations as yours is ideal for training together.

• Very important tip: That partner has to have the same schedule as yours.

We hope that these tips have helped you and that you feel identified with this phrase. And remember: do not miss our motivational phrases so you can more easily achieve your goals.

Now you know whether to train accompanied or alone. Find your routine partner and start now!