These Are the Changes as of this week with Regards to the Sanitary Vechicle Circulation Restrictions

Next weekend, the daytime vehicle restriction that applied on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the country will be eliminated. This change is part of the package of measures that will be in force as of this Wednesday, September 1st, and which were announced on the previous August 20th. In this way, vehicles with even and odd plates will be able to circulate on weekends, without the risk that the owners will be fined for it.

Night time restriction is maintained

Of course, the night time restriction is maintained, so that no motor vehicle, except for the exceptions already established, will be able to circulate from 10 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., Monday through Sunday.

Daniel Salas, Minister of Health, commented at the time that statistical studies carried out show that the restriction of weekends has little effect on the reduction of cases, compared to the restriction of night circulation.

Other regulations carry on

In addition, the restriction for plates is maintained during the week. Thus, the plates ending in 1 and 2 will not be able to circulate on Mondays; 3 and 4, on Tuesdays; 5 and 6, on Wednesdays; 7 and 8, Thursdays; 9 and 0, on Fridays.

With regard to capacity, for this month of September academic and business activities will be allowed, as well as places of worship with a maximum of 500 people as long as they comply with a distance of 1.8 meters between people.

The social events rooms will allow a maximum of 100 people and the national parks will operate at 100% capacity.

The bars, for their part, will maintain their capacity at 25%, but as of October 1 it will rise to 50%. In this way, the reconversion that allowed them to operate as cafeterias or restaurants will be rendered ineffective.

With regard to the beaches, they will be enabled from 5 a.m. Until 8 pm.

Hotels with more than 100 rooms will continue with a capacity of 75%.