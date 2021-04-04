During April the Vehicle Circulation Restriction Will Remain Unchanged

The Government of Costa Rica was emphatic in highlighting that during the month of April and even during Holy Week there will be no changes in the sanitary vehicle circulation restriction.

The sanitary vehicle restriction is maintained at night from Monday to Sunday from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Throughout the national territory. The health vehicle restriction by plates during the week will govern only in the GAM area roads.

Except for the list of exceptions, the restriction goes as follows:

License Plates:

Monday 1 and 2

Tuesday 3 and 4

Wednesday 5 and 6

Thursday 7 and 8

Friday 9 and 0

Other restrictions

As for establishments with a health permit for the operation of customer service, it is maintained until 11:00 p.m., according to the schedule of the vehicle restriction. The hours of the beaches are also maintained, which may open from Monday to Sunday from 5:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

In addition, all mass concentration activities that have or require a sanitary authorization for their execution are prohibited, such as concerts, public shows, fairgrounds, stops, popular festivities, community shifts, among others.

The Government of the Republic maintains the call to the population for respecting health protocols during Holy Week such as social distancing, the use of a mask, hand washing and maintaining social bubbles.