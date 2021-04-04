Costa Rica Consolidates its Exports of Medical Devices

Costa Rica is increasingly consolidated as one of the best destinations in the world for manufacturers of life sciences devices. Currently, it is the second country in Latin America in exporting medical devices, controlling 24% of the regional market, only surpassed by Mexico. Worldwide, it is in the fourteenth position, contributing 2% of exports of this type, according to data from the Costa Rican Foreign Trade Promoter (Procomer).

These numbers become more relevant when detailing that medical and precision equipment represents, for the third consecutive year, the country’s main export, which had double-digit growth (+ 23%), thus representing 36% of the exports of the country.

“We are a small country in terms of territory but big in talent, we have a lot to contribute to the world. We are proud to be one of the leading countries in this field, which contributes to the strengthening of a sector that has shown gradual dynamism in exports in the last 10 years”, said the President of the Republic, Carlos Alvarado.

Development and specialization of human talent



For his part, Andrés Valenciano, Minister of Foreign Trade and President of the Procomer Board of Directors, added that the precision and medical equipment sector, apart from leading exports of goods and highlighting the country at a Latin American level, is an intensive industry in knowledge that allows the development and specialization of human talent, as well as the generation of high-value chains.

Costa Rica has more than 30 years of experience supplying the global medical device industry worldwide. Currently, it houses 6 of the 10 most important medical device companies, managing to generate, with a cut-off at the end of 2020, 38,248 jobs.