    Forestry Law Reform Will Speed Up Recovery in Urban Areas

    By TCRN STAFF
    A partial reform to the Forestry Law recently approved in the Legislative Assembly, it is intended to provide legal certainty by clarifying the powers of the Water Directorate and the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC).

    In this way, civil works, recovery, and rehabilitation projects in highly impacted and polluted urban areas will be expedited, always maintaining the prohibition of Forestry Law 7575 to cut trees in protected areas.

    According to liberationist deputy Roberto Thompson, the initiative fills a legal vacuum that has paralyzed many works; promotes reforestation with native species of the riparian forest, except having a decree of national convenience.

    “This approval in the second debate is important to protect the environment. The works carried out will be regulated and will have to adjust to the technical criteria established by the environmental authorities, based on the needs of the majority”, explained the congressman.

    The initiative will achieve the objective through the addition of articles 33 bis and 33 ter.

