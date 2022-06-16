Did You Know that Carrots Can Help the Skin and

Nature provides us with really beneficial foods for our well-being. Did you know that carrots can help the skin? This is one of the most useful foods for home aesthetic treatments. For this reason, today we want to show you how carrots care for and protect your skin.

How do carrots help the skin?

The fact that carrots help keep skin in an optimal condition is not a secret at all: Who among us has not drunk carrot juice to prepare the skin before summer? Well, this vegetable is not only low in calories, but also has a high content of nutrients that are very beneficial for health.

This is how you take care of your skin when you consume carrots:

Carrots contain a lot of vitamin A, which favors the production of collagen in the body. This means that it is an anti-aging vegetable. Very useful to avoid expression lines and prevent wrinkles.

Also, carrots help oily or acne-prone skin, as it has an antioxidant and astringent effect. If you suffer from reddened skin, eating carrots will help you restore the natural tone of the complexion.

This vegetable is also rich in vitamin E, which means that your skin will always look healthy. Carrots have a high potassium content which helps maintain an optimal degree of hydration in the skin.

But, how many carrots do I have to eat a day to notice the results? Experts recommend that the ideal would be to consume about 3 carrots a day. Here are some recipes that include this tuber:

Masks with carrots to take care of the skin

Carrots also have their benefits when applied topically to the skin. Take care of your face naturally with the following carrot-based masks:

Mask with carrot and egg white. Before applying any treatment to the face, you must wash your face well with a bar of neutral soap and apply an exfoliating cream to help the mask penetrate better.

INGREDIENTS

• Pulp of 2 or 3 carrots

• A small spoonful of wheat flour

• An egg white

PREPARATION

The first thing you have to do is beat the egg white until stiff. Next, grate the carrots and mix them with the egg. Finally, add a small spoonful of zinc-rich wheat flour. Make a paste with all of it. Try to use wooden utensils to avoid altering the properties of the ingredients. With a silicone brush or makeup brush spread the mask well all over the face. Leave it on for 30 minutes and remove it with warm water. Finally, dry your face with a clean towel without rubbing your face. You mustn’t leave the mask on for more than the recommended time if you do not want your face to turn orange. This mask is perfect for oily and acne-prone skin.

Mask with carrot and potato starch. Wash your face well and apply an exfoliating cream before this homemade treatment.

INGREDIENTS

• 50 ml of carrot juice

• Potato starch

• Sour cream

• Boiled water or mineral water

PREPARATION

Put water in a saucepan over low heat. Dissolve a small tablespoon of potato starch in warm water. Continue cooking the mixture until you get a smooth dough. Add the carrot juice and a tablespoon of sour cream. Here is a recipe to make your own. Stir everything well and apply to the face forming a thin and even layer on the skin. Leave on for 20 minutes and remove the mask with warm water. Regular use of this carrot-based preparation is perfect for reducing wrinkles. If you want to notice the results, perform this treatment once a week.

And if you have dry skin, you just have to prepare a mask with carrot puree, extra virgin olive oil, and egg yolk. Let it act for 20 minutes and you will see the difference.