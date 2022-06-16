How to Increase Libido? A Guide with Expert Tips 

How is your sex life? Whether with a partner (casual or not), or alone, several studies suggest that we simply are not ‘enjoying it enough’; during the 2020 lockdown, a study published in the ‘Journal of Sexual Medicine found that 60% of British adults were neither having sex nor self-indulgent. And anecdotally, it seems that many people continue to experience low libido, even after all these months, leading us to question how to increase libido.

Although some might automatically assume that decreased sexual desire is a result of them no longer being attracted to their partner, the reality is that the biggest culprit is stress, which makes sense given that many of us are transitioning back to office work after a year and a half of changes.

“The way we live our lives tends to be very stressful, with information overload and constant external stimuli coming from our phones, among other things”, says Cecile Gasnault, director of Smile Makers and founder of Vulva Talks. “If we add to that a global pandemic, with its impact on public health, the economy, and our social life – in addition to the weight of uncertainty around if and when it will be resolved – we have a very stressful context”.