    Updated:

    Costa Rica Is Among the Ideal Destinations to Visit at the Beginning Of 2023

    Once again the prestigious Travel & Leisure magazine selected Costa Rica as one of the destinations to visit in 2023.

    “If you’re feeling the post-holiday slump after the busy holiday season, planning a vacation, even a weekend one, may be just what you need,” the magazine wrote.

    Four Seasons in Papagayo, Botánika in the Osa Peninsula or Nayara Tented Camp in La Fortuna, are some of the sites that the magazine recommended.

      “This Central American country where pura vida is both a greeting and a lifestyle borders the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea,” the publication said.

    The other destinations to visit include the Bahamas, Jamaica, Mazatlán, Mexico, Austria and Las Vegas, among others.

