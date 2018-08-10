Latin America has countries of extraordinary beauty, as well as environmental and cultural diversity. Many are the destinations that you should visit at least once in your lifetime. And Costa Rica is one of them.

Throughout its territory, this country offers visitors a great number of unique and unparalleled experiences. Today we want to give you some reasons to know this incredible nation so you can enjoy an unforgettable vacation.

Its landscapes

Costa Rica is also known as a “green country“. In fact, it is full of landscapes that seem surreal. In the Tico territory, you will find volcanoes, beaches, waterfalls, rainforests, panoramic views, and sunsets that will leave you speechless.

Its beaches

If you want to know paradise, then visit the beaches of Costa Rica. You have a long list of beautiful beaches that you can meet, with different types of waves, sand, and colors. And, if that were not enough, you can also practice your favorite water sport.

Its environment

If you are a nature lover, then this is the country you should visit. In its national parks, you will find a great diversity of fauna and flora that will surprise you. In addition to relaxing walks through its rainforests, you will have the opportunity to meet endangered species in other parts of the world.

Its nightlife

If you want to give a funnier touch to your trip and enjoy the nightlife, cool music, and meet people from all over the world, all you need is to visit San José or Jacó. It will be a unique experience that you will never forget!

Its food

Because of the tropical climate of this country, most of the diet is composed of fresh fruits. In addition, anywhere you can find incredible restaurants or stalls of delicious and homemade food, such as the typical dishes “Gallo Pinto” or “Casado”, which you should not miss.

Once you meet this country, we assure you that you will want to return… Pura Vida!