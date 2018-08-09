Lattice House with its spectacular South Pacific Coast views of the Whales Tail and the Osa Peninsula, the surrounding mountains and jungle, and its indoor/outdoor design is the ultimate tropical luxury vacation home.

The house was designed by Costa Rican architect Alvaro Rojas with design features by Balinese architect Ketut Arthana.

Custom designed finishes and furnishings-stone floors, windows and doors, lattice work, cabinets, furniture and accessories were imported from Bali under the direction of developer & designer Michael McCoy.

The house was completed in 2007 by JYJ Construcciones.

Lattice House was featured in the Feb. 2008 issue of Su Casa the Costa Rican magazine of architecture, and in the recently published 1000 X Architecture of the America Basic features include:

.A large living/dining area and kitchen, all against a wall of sliding doors opening to the deck.

.A total infinity pool and heated jacuzzi, partially covered, set in an ironwood deck.

.Four bedrooms—the master (king) and bedroom/office (queen daybed) are on the main level.

.Two bedrooms (one queen; one king or two twins) are on the lower level. All have ocean views.

.Three full bathroom master with outdoor shower and copper soaking tub and a guest bath with shower on the main level; one bath with garden shower on the lower level.

.Four covered decks—pool deck and master bedroom deck (facing both ocean and bird/monkey watching jungle) on the main level.

.Two lower level patios–one on the ocean side and one facing jungle for bird and animal watching.