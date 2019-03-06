From March 10th to 15th, 2019, President Carlos Alvarado will participate in a work tour in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, and Seattle. There, he will meet with representatives of the main technology companies worldwide, with the objective of strengthening the opportunities for foreign investment.

“During the next week, I will be traveling to California and Seattle, to meet with several very important companies that already have large operations in Costa Rica or that want to come to the country. The objective will be the attraction of investment, welfare, and employment for the country”, explained the president.

The Minister of Foreign Trade, Dyalá Jiménez, will be accompanied by the president; the Minister of Science, Technology, and Telecommunications, Luis Adrián Salazar; the investment director of COMEX, Gabriela Castro; and the general manager of CINDE, Jorge Sequeira.

His agenda includes meetings with representatives of technology giants such as Amazon, Digital Pop, Micasense, Microsoft, HP Inc., Intel, and Google to explore opportunities and promote the growth of their operations in Costa Rica.

“We offer a virtuous partnership between peace, institutionality, and the protection of the environment. These differentiating elements with respect to the region are translated into human talent, a historical commitment to education, a solid democratic institutional framework, and economic growth at the hands of the environment“, concluded Alvarado.

Other activities

Stanford University – He will participate in a forum together with influential leaders, students, academics and CEOs of the environmental area to discuss the Decarbonization Plan of Costa Rica 2018-2050, announced on February 24th.

NASA Ames Research Center – In San José, California, he will conduct a visit to this research center.

Center for the 4th Industrial Revolution of the World Economic Forum – In San Francisco, he will have a follow-up meeting to the tour in Davos, Switzerland, at the end of last January, where the president requested to be part of the Network of Centers for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Meeting of the Coffee Institute of Costa Rica (Icafé) with buyers – Important international coffee buyers will meet the president, to explore more opportunities to place the renowned coffee of Costa Rica in the world.