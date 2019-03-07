All piano students have good news: The Costa Rica Piano Festival has already opened its registration period for its 6th edition, which will take place from July 8th to 13th, 2019, at the facilities of the National University.

The registration period expires on May 19th, 2019, and is open to pianists of all ages and nationalities who are interested in improving their musical career in the hands of renowned international artists, with whom they will take academic courses, individual, and master classes.

Those interested can register by entering the page of the festival www.costaricapianofestival.com, where they will also have access to this year’s program that includes, apart from the aforementioned, scenic presence coaching, improvisation workshops, as well as recreational and tourist activities.

The Costa Rica Piano Festival is one of the most important cultural initiatives of recent years in Costa Rica, focusing on the artistic development of young national and international pianists.

“We offer a space for personal and professional growth for young pianists, as well as musical performances of the highest level for the Costa Rican public”, said director Lanzo Luconi.

To date, the Festival has awarded 25 young national values in its 5 editions, which has allowed them to improve their career and achieve greater opportunities by opening up new opportunities; this year, other 5 Costa Rican pianists will be awarded.