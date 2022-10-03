More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    Patient with Skin Cancer Received a Titanium Thorax: This Is the First Case in Central America

    By TCRN STAFF
    0
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Specialists at the San Juan de Dios hospital in Central America performed the first surgery where a titanium chest was placed on a patient with skin cancer. Although thoracic procedures are frequently performed in the country, a special prosthesis brought from Germany was used in this case.

    The beneficiary was Eladio Herrera, a 60-year-old Costa Rican diagnosed with squamous cell skin cancer. “First the tumor was in the chest and towards the right armpit; when we do a first surgery we realize that the sternum is also compromised. It was analyzed and, in a second procedure, the sternum lesion was resected and we placed the high-tech titanium prosthesis”, explained Carla Castro, surgical oncologist.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    For his part, the specialist in thoracic surgery, Ricardo Alfaro, explained that part of the sternum and the ribs were resected by 60%. “It required 2 bars that were fixed to the ribs, this gives structural support to the chest wall and allows functionality with minimal risk”, he noted.

    According to the doctors, the procedure took about 5 hours. The institution emphasized that this managed to return the quality of life to the patient. “Two months have passed since the surgery and I feel very well, I appreciate the effort so that I can have a normal life again”, said Herrera.

    Clinical antecedent

    Don Eladio’s work has been construction, exposed to hours of intense sun and with minimal protection, which caused skin cancer. In addition, 20 years ago he received a kidney transplant, for which he must take immunosuppressive drugs and cause the tumors to behave more aggressively. “I am looking forward to starting to do little things like the garden, but I also understand the enormous effort and I have to take care of myself”, the patient emphasized. According to the authorities, a large inter-institutional team made up of oncology, radiotherapy, surgery and nursing professionals participated in the surgical intervention.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceMariana Mena
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous articleOne Third of the World Population Is Still without Internet Access in 2022
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    One Third of the World Population Is Still without Internet Access in 2022

    A third of the world's population remains without internet in 2022 and the pace of new connections has slowed, according to the latest
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER