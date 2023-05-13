More
    “Parque Nacional” in San José Will Host Games, Music and Food Sales on May 13

    It will also be a pet-friendly event

    By TCRN STAFF
    The National Park, in San José, will host the so-called Family Day, which will take place on Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. It is an initiative from the Municipality of San José in conjunction with EPA Hardware Store, which will also have a special area for the enjoyment of pets.

    Family Day will have a variety of activities for all ages, including sports, live concerts with Marfil, Son de Tikiza and Malpaís with Lesco interpretation.There will also be food truck sales and a small market for entrepreneurs.Children will have a play area and entertainment such as canopy, painting workshops and many more activities.

    Visitors taking ownership of public spaces

    Johnny Araya, mayor of San José, assured that this type of recreational, sports and cultural activities allow visitors to take ownership of public spaces.“By celebrating our bicentennial as the capital and by holding the title of Ibero-American Capital of Cultures 2023, we have the goal that all the activities that take place in the city are an incentive to recover the affective ties between people and the metropolis”, he expressed.

     

